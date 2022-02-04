Beyer Pool in Ames, Iowa, held a 13-year-old record in three-meter dive that stood unbroken until Oct. 30 2021, when Nebraska senior Sara Troyer began her dive.
The weekend of Oct. 29th was the start of Troyer’s hot streak. In Minneapolis, Minnesota, Troyer performed two runner-up placements in both the one-meter and three-meter dives.
The next day, in the Huskers’ duel against the Iowa State Cyclones, Troyer shattered the three-meter dive record with a 343.20 score. This moment was special to Troyer. She finished her event and watched the other athletes before one of her coaches broke the news to her.
“It boosted my confidence,” Troyer said.
Setting personal-best marks and program records isn’t new to Troyer. In a more recent meet against Illinois, not only did she claim titles in both dives, but broke a personal record in one of them. In the three-meter event she scored 382.35, a new career-high.
Although she earned a new career-high, Troyer realized she was close to breaking the record. Not just her personal record, but a new program record: Troyer was only four points away from breaking Anna Filipcic’s 2017 score of 387.25.
“When I heard that score I knew I was really close to our record at Nebraska,” Troyer said. “I was kinda bummed about that, that I was so close to beating the record because I am always so hard on myself.”
Still, Troyer was excited and proud.
“Always striving to get the best next score,” Troyer said.
Back in Troyer’s freshman year against Northern Iowa, she broke her first personal record with 297.90. At that time, Troyer was still gaining experience at a collegiate level. In the transition from high school and club diving into collegiate diving, it all became a new environment for Troyer.
“That was special seeing that I can get those higher scores as a freshman and try to keep building off of that,” Troyer said.
Between her freshman and senior year, Troyer’s reaction has changed. As a freshman she was nervous, but as a senior with experience she has higher expectations with the same level of excitement.
“I am always striving to keep progressing and keep doing better,” Troyer said.
Nebraska diving head coach Landon Marzullo was brought onto the staff just this year, but Troyer has already formed a great relationship with him. In the short amount of time Troyer has spent with Marzullo, he’s made great strides in refining Troyer’s skills.
“He has pointed things out in my diving that haven't been pointed out to me in a long time,” Troyer said.
Marzullo’s mentorship towards Troyer has helped her focus on other aspects of her diving. Troyer said she saw it all come together this season, which was refreshing to her.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with Landon and it has been a great opportunity for me,” Troyer said.
Before climbing the diving board, the diving team has their own ritual that Marzullo started: the team jumps and gives each other a high five to display what he refers to as a “kick-butt” mentality. Before each dive, Troyer tries to keep her heart rate steady while being loose, knowing not to take it too seriously. When she thinks about it too much, it gets to her head.
“She is a success story,” Marzullo said. “ The sky is the limit for Sara and there is not a whole lot of people you work with that you say that.”
Moments before the dive, she creates visualizations in her head and makes the corrections Marzullo provided. Troyer takes it one dive at a time.