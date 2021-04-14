When Nebraska senior swimmer Abi Knapton was young, she dreamed of being a Nebraska gymnast.
She did gymnastics from ages 3-13, imagining herself in a scarlet and cream leotard one day. After a while, though, she found it wasn't quite everything she wanted. Not wanting her gymnastics and recreational diving skills to go to waste, she looked to another sport which required a similar skillset: diving.
Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Knapton started diving her freshman year of high school competing for the Nebraska Diving Club. She instantly fell in love with the sport and was excited by the challenge of learning something new.
“I didn't have a lot of expectations for myself, I just wanted to see where I could go,” Knapton said. “I would actually become rather upset when practice would come to the end because gymnastics was a four hour practice, so when diving practice was only two hours long I was like ‘no I want more!’”
Within her first year of diving, she proved her talent by making it to age group nationals, where she placed 3rd on platform.
“That was a monumental moment because I didn't really know anything about diving but proved I could compete at a high level,” Knapton said about the experience. “But from there it just kind of took off and I kept rolling with it.”
Knapton kept improving while learning more and more dives, and her coach quickly saw that she could compete at the collegiate level. While Knapton looked at multiple schools including Wyoming, Utah, Ohio and Army West Point, she knew Nebraska was home.
“There were multiple reasons why I chose Nebraska,” Knapton said. “I loved the atmosphere and culture of the team and I felt an immediate connection with the girls and coaches. I knew I would be well taken care of and that my diving would grow.”
Nebraska head diving coach Natasha Chikina, who had been watching Knapton since high school, immediately saw her potential and knew she wanted her on the team.
“Her gymnast ability and talent allowed her to move at a fast pace and learn about diving really fast.” Chikina said. “I saw how hard she worked and was very impressed with her work ethic and improvement.”
Knapton made an immediate impact on the Nebraska diving program, qualifying for the 2017 NCAA Championships as a true freshman, where she became a first-team All-American by placing fourth on the platform.
Knapton said that she was surprised by her immediate impact, a theme that would continue throughout her career.
“Qualifying for NCAAs for the first time was both surprising and not surprising at the same time,” Knapton said. “I knew I had the potential to [qualify] but it was still surreal when it actually happened, and even when I was there and competing I couldn't believe what was happening.”
Following that performance, Knapton placed eighth in the platform dive her sophomore year, becoming the first diver in Nebraska history to earn first-team All-American honors in back-to-back seasons. While this was again shocking for Knapton, she was already focused on what she could do next.
“Whenever I compete I go out there just to see what I can do,” Knapton said. “It's been an incredible journey overall, I didn't expect to get this much out of myself. To keep getting better and growing and learning each year has just been shocking and incredibly rewarding.”
Chikina was also not too surprised at Knapton’s consistent success, as she knew early on that her determination would pay off.
“She has a determination like no other,” Chikina said, “She has a mindset like ‘I will do it,’ you can see it in her eyes. She sets a goal and goes out and gets it.”
Knapton’s junior campaign was even more impressive. She placed fifth on the platform at the 2019 NCAA Championships to earn her third consecutive All-American honor while also placing 15th on the three-meter board. This performance earned her an honorable-mention All-American award, making Knapton the first four-time All-American diver in Nebraska history.
While she took off last season to prepare for the 2020 Olympics, Knapton went into this season not holding back.
“The goal this year was to go all out. I wanted the titles. I wanted to show that I could dive well and do my best,” Knapton said. “That's all I could ask for, to do my best and have fun.”
This season, Knapton once again made history at the 2021 NCAA Championships by finishing in third place on platform and fourth on three-meter springboard, good for first-team All-American honors.
Knapton, far and away the most decorated diver in program history, scored 22 points individually for the Huskers. As a team Nebraska finished with 33 total points and in 26th place, its best finish since 2001.
Chikina was very happy with Knapton’s performance at the national competition, but was most excited by the way she motivated her teammates to step up and follow her lead.
“[Knapton] serves as a role model for the other girls, and, as a team captain, led by example,” Chikina said. “She cares for teammates and supports them, which makes her a great asset on the team.”
Looking back on a career with many firsts for Nebraska’s swim and dive program, including the first diver to win a Big Ten title this past season (on both platform and one meter), Knapton claims it's a dream come true.
Knapton’s next goal is the upcoming Olympic trials in June, which she qualified for in the platform after her first collegiate meet this season. While she dreams of qualifying for the Olympics and representing Team USA, she wants to go in with the same can-do spirit that led her to so much success at Nebraska.
She might just even surprise herself.
“Looking back, I’ve grown so much since freshman year.” Knapton said. “I used to put a lot of pressure on myself in the beginning, but I’ve learned to take it one day at a time, one dive at time, not take things too seriously and have fun. Competing for Nebraska has been incredible, and I am forever grateful that it has allowed me to see what I am capable of.”