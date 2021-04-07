The Nebraska football team’s defense stepped up in 2020, finishing top-50 in the nation in yards allowed per game.
With multiple key seniors returning for an extra year, the Blackshirts are aiming even higher going into the 2021 season.
“Expectations are top 10 everything,” senior safety Marquel Dismuke said at Wednesday’s press conference. “When I say everything, tackles, all-around defense, turnovers, touchdowns, everything.”
That effort could largely be led by the secondary, which is returning three of its four starters. Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle declared for the draft, but Dismuke, senior safety Deontai Williams and junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt are all returning in 2021.
Williams and Dismuke both took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, while Taylor-Britt chose to return over entering the NFL Draft.
“This team that we got right now could do way more, and we want to show the country that we are better than what everybody else thinks we are,” Williams said. “So I felt like coming back and leaving a footprint.”
Nebraska’s defensive line will also play a large part in helping the Huskers make that jump. All of the unit’s contributors from last season are returning, something that defensive line coach Tony Tuioti appreciates.
“I spend more time with them than I am with my own kids, it’s awesome,” Tuioti said. “We had to battle through the pandemic this time last year and we didn’t get the chance to be around each other. So it’s awesome to see their faces. They want to get better, we got a chip on our shoulder, we definitely have a lot to prove.”
However, the defensive line will be without senior Ben Stille for the rest of the spring after he had surgery before spring practices began. He’s one of six players head coach Scott Frost said would be out for the spring, a group that also includes sophomore running back Markese Stepp and freshman defensive back Marques Buford Jr.. All six players are expected to be back by the summer, according to Frost.
In the time he’s been out, Stille has stepped up as a leader off the field, according to Tuioti. He’s been meeting with the other defensive linemen and watching extra film outside of the unit’s scheduled meetings.
Stille’s absence also has given younger defensive linemen the opportunity to get more reps in practice. Tuioti said that even if Stille was healthy, he planned on limiting his involvement due to how long he’s already been around the system.
“There’s already not enough reps to go around for everybody, especially in spring ball” he said. “We need all the reps we can get to get better, so Stille being out helps with that.”
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson, who is going into his third season at Nebraska, said that freshmen defensive linemen Nash Hutchmatcher and Ru’Quan Buckley have stood out so far this spring. However, he also said that the group as a whole is making strides.
“Everyone’s making a huge jump from last year, which is most important to me because I need to know I can trust that guy next to me to go and make plays as well,” Robinson said.
Robinson attributed the group’s improvement to a change in the culture, which is something that Tuioti and Williams both addressed as well.
“The culture’s finally becoming what they’ve been saying it was in the beginning,” Robinson said. “It’s all here, we finally got all the right pieces I think, and it’s only going to get better from here, so you’re going to see a totally new team next year.”
However, Tuioti noted that there still is a long way to go. He said that while he loves Nebraska, he hasn’t been happy the past few years with where the team is at, and is looking for the group to improve greatly in the fall.
“At the end of the day, the job is to win and do things the right way,” Tuioti said. “... I want what the state wants, and the state wants a winning team. And I want to push my guys to the limit.”