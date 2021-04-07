Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Rain likely. High 49F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.