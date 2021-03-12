The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rallied from down 0-2 Friday (21-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10) to hand No. 11 Ohio State its first loss of the season.
Junior setter Nicklin Hames said the team shifted its focus after dropping the opening two sets for the first time all year.
“We knew we didn’t play great in the first two sets, and so we’re like, ‘you know, this is a brand new game,’” Hames said after the match. “We’re starting over.”
Hames tallied 51 assists and 12 digs in the five-set thriller. It was Hames’ co-captain, senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who led the Husker offense with 18 kills.
Stivrins was also tasked with anchoring the Nebraska block against some prolific Ohio State hitters. Buckeye true freshman opposite Emily Londot led all attackers with 23 kills on 62 swings.
Nebraska’s All-American middle blocker said that Londot is the kind of talent who finds success in any match.
“Players like that are going to have their kills, and we just need to do our best to try and manage it,” Stivrins said.
The Huskers did not succeed in managing Londot’s production early on. Londot had nine kills in the first set alone and added six more in the second. However, after intermission, the true freshman was limited to eight kills in three sets.
Aside from Londot, several left-side hitters also found statistical success in the match. Nebraska senior outside hitter Lexi Sun racked up 17 kills and hit a solid .279. Her counterpart on the outside, sophomore Madi Kubik, had a steady 13-kill performance and also hit over .200.
Ohio State found a solid supporting cast behind Londot. Junior outside hitter Vanja Bukilic had 16 kills on the match, and true freshman middle blocker Rylee Rader put down 14 kills on only 22 swings.
After rallying to win sets three and four, the Huskers found themselves in a fifth set for the first time this season. For the Buckeyes, though, Friday’s match produced one of the most stunning statistics of all: it was the seventh five-set match Ohio State has played in 13 contests this year.
Given Ohio State’s past results, Nebraska head coach John Cook was not surprised by Friday’s outcome.
“I told [the team] earlier today that [Ohio State] has been in six five-game matches, and, of course, they’ve won them all,” Cook said. “So I said, ‘you’ve gotta be ready to grind this thing out and get ready to be in a fifth game.’”
Cook gave credit to the Buckeyes for the way they played Friday. He also referenced the uncharacteristically poor performance from the Huskers in the first two sets.
“Ohio State played really well, and I think we couldn’t get going for a while,” Cook said.
Londot began the scoring with the opening kill of the match. Neither team broke out to a comfortable early lead in the set. The Buckeyes continued to feed Londot, and the freshman had six kills as Ohio State reached 10 points.
With Ohio State continuing to put service pressure on Nebraska’s backcourt, the Huskers called a timeout down 13-8. Stirvins began to heat up with a trio of kills out of the break, bringing Nebraska right back into the set. Ohio State responded, though, and jumped out to its biggest lead of the match. The Huskers called their second timeout down 19-13.
The Buckeyes, now with firm control of the opener, took set one 25-21 after fending off a late Husker comeback bid. Ohio State hit .375 through the first stanza.
Nebraska responded to a disappointing first set with a 3-0 start in the second. The Buckeyes slowly closed the gap and tied the score at seven. Ohio State grabbed its first lead at 11-10 following a 3-0 run and held a 15-14 lead going into the media timeout.
The Huskers put together their own 3-0 run out of the intermission to take the lead. Both teams scrapped to short scoring runs late in the set, before Nebraska called a timeout up 19-18.
Things then began to crumble for the Huskers after a string of late hitting errors. Ohio State led 22-20 after Stivrins missed down the line, and Londot scored her 15th kill of the match on a down ball to give the Buckeyes a 25-21 win and a 2-0 set advantage.
Needing to force a fifth set to emerge victorious, the Huskers began set three with a slim advantage. Londot continued to add to her exceptional totals, allowing the Buckeyes to close the gap again. However, Nebraska rallied back to a 15-13 lead at the media timeout.
The Huskers managed to side out consistently and kept their lead, forcing a Buckeye timeout at 19-15. Ohio State failed to rally, and Nebraska claimed its first set of the evening with a 25-20 victory.
Stivrins added to her team-leading performance with the opening two kills of set four. Nebraska’s hitting percentage crawled above .200 for the match as it took a 10-6 lead. Service errors began to pile up for the Huskers, though, and Ohio State remained in range. Nebraska carried a 15-14 lead into the midway break.
Nebraska made its move after the media timeout. Sun sparked a 4-0 run from the service line to give the Huskers a 19-15 lead, and Nebraska eventually prevailed 25-20 to force a deciding fifth set.
After Bukilic put down the first point of the fifth set, Nebraska responded with three straight. Bukilic recorded another kill before substituting out. The Husker block came up big with a stuff on Londot to extend Nebraska’s lead to 5-2.
Nebraska made a blocking substitution at 6-3, with true freshman Anni Evans checking in to serve. Sun got a kill before the Buckeyes responded. At 7-4, Sun tooled the Ohio State block for another kill to take the set into the media timeout.
Bukilic checked back into the front row and made a big swing to narrow the score to 8-6. Again, though, Sun came back with another kill. Kubik then registered a kill of her own as she rotated into the frontcourt. An unsuccessful challenge on a Bukilic hitting error made the score 11-6 in Nebraska’s favor.
With the match winding down, outside hitter Riley Zuhn came up with the plays of the night. After the sophomore notched a clutch kill, she followed it up with a crushing block against Bukilic.
Nebraska called its first timeout after the Buckeyes scored back-to-back points. Kubik promptly terminated on a roll shot to bring up match point. After Ohio State’s final timeout, Stivrins buried an overpass to win 15-10 in the fifth and complete the comeback.
The Huskers and Buckeyes will play again at 8:00 p.m. Saturday in front of another TV audience on the Big Ten Network.