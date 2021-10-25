Heading into Nebraska basketball’s third year under head coach Fred Hoiberg, expectations are incredibly high — Hoiberg has the talent, schedule and, most of all, the returning production needed to succeed.
In Hoiberg’s first season at the helm, the Huskers only returned 1.9% of their total points all season, while in the second that number only jumped up to 21.6%. Yet, with a full selection of players returning this season, 49.6% of Nebraska’s total point production returns to the team, according to Huskers.com.
Still, with the season opener only days away and exhibition play beginning on Wednesday, Hoiberg asked his team to not let the weight of expectation, or the effect of excitement, get to his team.
“The biggest thing we’re looking for is to go out and carry over all the work we’ve been doing these last couple months,” Hoiberg said at Monday’s press conference. “We do not need to go out there and reinvent the wheel, and try to do things that we haven’t been working on. I just want us to play solid basketball.”
Due to the high-intensity nature of the intrasquad scrimmages Hoiberg ran in recent weeks, the coach said he gave the team time off during the weekend to recharge ahead of the team’s two exhibition games this week. Though he was happy with Monday’s practice overall, he noted that there were too many turnovers.
“We turned it over too much, we’re still a little too sloppy. We still have episodes of doing that,” Hoiberg said. “It’ll be a huge part this year in whether we have success or not, taking care of the basketball.”
The coach also listed a probable starting lineup for the upcoming Wednesday exhibition against Peru State , though it is subject to change. Freshman guard Bryce McGowens, the first five-star recruit in Nebraska basketball history, will start in a backcourt along with his brother, junior guard Trey McGowens, and Arizona State transfer senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr.
Bryce McGowens is a big part of the high expectations surrounding Hoiberg’s squad this year, but Hoiberg was quick to note that the offense doesn’t rely on him alone. The offense’s success, rather, is contingent on limiting the kinds of mistakes that stagnate a game.
“It’s not just Bryce, you have to remind all our guys just to go out there and do the things we’re working on,” Hoiberg said. “When we make simple plays, when we go out there and move the ball, we’re really effective.”
Bryce McGowens said on Monday the team was “sick of beating up on each other,” and was excited to have fun in Wednesday’s game. At the same time, he also said that since arriving at Nebraska, his game has developed significantly.
“[I’ve learned most] playmaking ability and IQ for the game, since I’ve been here I’ve learned a lot of new schemes, how to move without the ball, play without the ball in my hands,” Bryce McGowens said at Monday’s press conference. “Defensively: different rotations and where to be in different spots on the floor.”
Hoiberg said he was pleased with Bryce McGowens’ development defensively, though the coach overall has concerns for that side of the ball. One problem he had was with the team’s rebounding, while another came in transition defense.
For Hoiberg, the team was giving up too many second chance opportunities during scrimmages. This, too, is partly a problem of lineup construction. With only one prototype big man in the projected starting five, Walker, working conceivably as a primary rebounder, the rest of the lineup will have to make up for it with determination to limit the opposition’s offensive rebounding, especially in Big Ten play.
“We’re still giving up too many second chance opportunities,” Hoiberg said. “And obviously with our league being the most physical in the country, you have to find ways to compete on the glass.”
Though the team’s ability to rebound will need to be tested, Hoiberg said transition defense is problematic as a rule, and will need to be developed as the season gets underway.
“You always learn a lot about yourself the first time you go up against other opponents,” Hoiberg said. “Transition defense is always going to be behind where you want it, but you get that on film, you learn from it, you get better from it.”
With all these concerns present, and the emphasis on playing tight, simplistic basketball that sticks to the team’s principles, Hoiberg still stressed the balance between letting players express their creativity and keeping them to script.
These concerns are mitigated by the scheming itself, according to Hoiberg. The team’s success hinges on Hoiberg getting his players to believe in the efficiency of playing simple basketball.
“There’s a fine line of allowing our guys with really good basketball instincts to go out there and use those,” Hoiberg said. “As opposed to coming down, going in between the legs, behind the back, we’ve got people who can do that, but simple plays are enough.”
As the team embarks on a new year, one loaded with expectations and anxieties, Hoiberg was quick to announce another overriding emotion present within the team, as well.
“There’s an excitement in the air, there’s no doubt about that,” Hoiberg said.