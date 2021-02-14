After 404 days, all that was left to do to win was inbound the ball.
Regardless, nobody had started the celebration just yet. Nobody went into raptures, even, when junior guard Teddy Allen retrieved the inbound off of sophomore guard Dalano Banton, and started dribbling it down the scorer’s table side of the court.
It took until the final alarm sounded, and the backboards turned red, for all the tension to be released in the cavernous arena. Because, until that point, the Huskers couldn’t be sure they had won their first Big Ten game of the season.
“I told them we were gonna win the game...Never once did they waver in the huddles, never once were they pointing fingers,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “That’s the most encouraging thing. We didn’t let our poor offensive execution in the last eight minutes affect how we guarded them on the other end.”
Hoiberg’s spirited team talk was most likely necessary, given the way the game was going for the last 10 minutes in the second half. While the Huskers have only led by double digits in Big Ten play once before Sunday’s game against the Nittany Lions, they were leading 60-49 with a mere 8:43 left to go in the game after the contest was tied at halftime. With minimal offensive output and a staunch defense, Nebraska could easily seal the game with much time left to go.
However, Penn State started to come back. Not violently, at all. It started with a simple layup made by senior guard Jamari Wheeler. Wheeler, who played 33 minutes in total, only managed the one layup, though also grabbed eight defensive boards at a height of 6-foot-1 and three steals. It was an all-around odd performance for the strong rotation piece.
Then, past the eight minute mark, senior forward John Harrar made a layup after stripping the ball from Nebraska. The big man had an all-around acceptable performance for the Nittany Lions, most buoyed by six offensive rebounds against the Huskers.
Overall, Penn State’s offense is one of the best in the nation according to kenpom.com, ranking 36th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Yet, at the same time, it’s not overly good at scoring inside the arc or at the 3-point line. Furthermore, it doesn’t take a lot of free throws either.
Instead, the Nittany Lions draw their offensive prowess from limiting turnovers and grabbing a high volume of offensive rebounds, while also limiting the pace of the game. Harrar is the standout contributor of this offensive rebounding proficiency, notching about 3.7 per game in his 25.1 minutes per game.
His offensive rebounding rate, too, is fantastic, ranking second in the entirety of the Big Ten, ahead of names such as Illinois center Kofi Cockburn and Iowa forward Luka Garza.
Penn State overwhelmed the Huskers somewhat with its offensive rebounding acumen, but not enough to make a tangible difference in the game, paying respect to Nebraska’s sometimes shaky rebounding.
Yet, as time wore on in the second half, it was proving not to be Penn State’s offense which was draining the Huskers, but Nebraska’s own instead. With four minutes left in the game the Huskers had not scored from the point it had first taken the double-digit lead.
The Nittany Lions hadn’t all that much either, but the six points they had put on the board were proving enough to evoke the image of collapse from the last few games. Illinois, in particular, just two days before, where the Huskers led by four with only three minutes left to go.
As Penn State’s march continued, Nebraska stayed bolted into place, unable to score or draw a foul.
“They went on a little run because I think we just got stagnant...I think that’s how they cut into that lead,” senior guard Kobe Webster said postgame. “It came down to getting stops, that’s really what we were preaching in the huddle.”
For how problematic Nebraska’s offense was late into the game, its defense ought to be commended. After all, from a made jumper with 11 minutes to go to the game until the end, the Huskers only conceded 12 points.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, with 1:58 left in the game, Penn State took the lead off of a devastating 3-pointer and-one from junior guard Myreon Jones. With Nebraska now down 61-60, it still didn’t quite have the offensive production needed to seal the game. Banton attempted a 3-pointer and missed, and time continued to grind down.
With 15.8 seconds left in the game, the talismanic Allen drove down the court alone. Though his teammates were in support, the guard found himself stranded far out in the right corner. He hesitated, then turned off his shoulder down into a disorganized Penn State defense. It was expecting, most likely, a set play to be run with time expiring.
Instead, what it got was a strong hand layup off the glass from Nebraska’s top scorer on the night. The ball grazed the rim, bounced straight up, hit the rim again, then fell in. The Huskers, with only enough time for a last gasp from Penn State, had taken the lead.
Then, it was junior forward Derrick Walker’s turn to step up. The Tennessee transfer, who was forced to sit a number of games early in the season after being ineligible his first season at Nebraska, yet has slotted in the starting lineup near-seamlessly since then. His arsenal of skills, not least his solid post game and playmaking capabilities, has made him an invaluable asset for a Nebraska team lacking in all those capacities.
Yet, Walker showed another skill on the last play of the game — his defensive acuity. Junior guard Izaiah Brockington, who by that point had 11 points in the game, stormed down the lane into Walker’s frame. While Brockington was most likely already ready to angle his layup, stopping yet another Nebraska victory dead, Walker stripped the ball from him, securing the victory.
After inbounding the ball, and watching time expire, the game-winning Allen bolted off the court. The other late-game hero Walker, hugged a member of Hoiberg’s coaching staff before staring into an on-court camera, “we finally got one,” he said, before jogging into the locker room.
“They haven’t made excuses about what happened to them. The easy thing to do, especially after that start, is to hang our heads,” Hoiberg said. “...Then we got it going. From 15 minutes in the first half to eight minutes in the second, that’s as good as we’ve been.”