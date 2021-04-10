The Nebraska bowling team won its sixth NCAA title Saturday night. A 4-1 victory over Arkansas State clinched the Huskers’ first national championship since 2015.
Paul Klempa claims his first national championship as Husker head coach after assuming the role before the 2019 season. The program now has eight total national championships since becoming a varsity sport in 1998, including seasons before bowling became an NCAA-sanctioned sport in 2004.
“I could not be more proud of this group,” Klempa said in a release after the match. “They just kept pushing and grinding until they reached their ultimate goal.”
Nebraska was led by strong individual performances throughout the weekend. Sophomore Crystal Elliott was named first team all-region before the national semifinals. Junior Cassidy Ray and redshirt freshman Kayla Verstraete were also on the second team.
The Huskers began postseason play as the second-overall seed going into regionals. This put the team into a group with Medaille College, Vanderbilt and Mt. Saint Mary’s.
Despite plenty of bowlers posting solid numbers throughout the tournament, postseason play did not start smoothly for Nebraska. The Huskers fell 2-1 in their first matchup of regionals against Medaille College. With Nebraska in the regional consolation bracket, a loss would be season-ending.
Nebraska followed up with a 2-1 victory over Mt. Saint Mary’s to end the first day of competition. The win set up a rematch with Medaille College in the regional semifinals to begin the second day.
The team got redemption to begin its run on day two. After eliminating Medaille College with a 2-0 triumph, Nebraska needed another two victories over Vanderbilt from the winner’s bracket to emerge from the second region.
In the first best-of-three, Nebraska fell in the opening traditional-style matchup before rallying back to win the contest 2-1. A winner-take-all best-of-seven baker match would decide the second region between the Huskers and Commodores.
Once again, margins were razor thin in the second matchup. The Huskers won the first game of the series. Then, in an intense back-and-forth, Nebraska and Vanderbilt alternated victories through the sixth game to tie the matchup at three apiece.
A tie-breaking seventh game would decide the series. In the end, a 214-191 victory put Nebraska into the national semifinals.
The Huskers began Friday with a matchup against Arkansas State, the champions of the third region. Nebraska got on the board first with a 1096-1075 win in the traditional format. Elliott and Verstraete both bowled a 247.
With Nebraska up 1-0, the series moved to a five-game baker, with the winner determined by total pinfall. The Huskers held a narrow lead through four and slammed the door in the fifth to win the contest 1046-1033.
Nebraska’s next opponent was McKendree with a spot in the national championship at stake. The Huskers faced adversity early in the matchup after dropping the traditional-style opener by 110 pins. The team rebounded strongly in the five-game baker, though, and dominated en route to a 1,074-916 victory.
The series went to a deciding third game. In the best-of-seven baker series, the Bearcats jumped out to a 2-1 lead. However, Nebraska stormed back again. Wins in games four and five gave Nebraska a one-game lead.
In the sixth game, the Huskers stayed hot and finished the series. A 210-194 win put Nebraska into the national championship on Saturday night.
Arkansas State rallied to defeat McKendree for the other spot in the title match. Previously, in Nebraska’s last event of the regular season, Arkansas State defeated Nebraska 4-2 to win the Mid-Winter Invitational.
However, with the trophy on the line, the Red Wolves took the first game before the Huskers won the next four to take the series and the championship.
On the ESPNU broadcast of the championship, Klempa and the team said that every bowler will be back next season. New NCAA eligibility guidelines allow for an extra season of eligibility.
Nebraska and its entire returning cast will aim for a repeat title next season.