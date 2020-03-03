Senior Raquel Orozco came up to bowl for the final frame of the championship, needing just a couple of pins to take the championship and win her final home match in her career.
In the 10th frame, Orozco had strikes on all three attempts and won Nebraska the Big Red Invitational — the Huskers’ only home match of the season — in seven games. The great performance nearly had Orozco on the floor in tears in front of a small, but loud, home audience.
“I was so emotional. I almost cried at the end, and I tried to hold my tears,” she said. “I leave this team with a very beautiful and unique tournament. I’ll remember it forever.”
The Huskers finished in second place at last year’s invitational and faced the danger of getting second again.
Though Nebraska was the No. 1 seed, the Huskers were down 3-2 to Youngstown State in a best-of-seven championship match. The Penguins had not backed down from the Huskers all weekend, and the match was the fourth in three days between the two teams.
Leading up to the championship round, Nebraska had lost one series over the weekend, losing to No. 8 Youngstown State Friday. Overall, Nebraska went 9-1 in its 10 matches on Friday and Saturday and scored the most points with 10,588.
Youngstown State came second with 10,369 points but lost the Saturday match 965-962. The first two days determined the seeding of the bracket based on who scored the most points, with Nebraska being placed at No. 1 and Youngstown State at No. 2.
The two schools seemed to be pretty evenly matched, and the bracket rewarded them with a Sunday morning match that would be their third match in the span of three days.
In the first round, Nebraska won the third meeting between the two teams 4-1 and advanced to the championship match.
The bowlers were clicking, and despite dropping the fourth game, the Huskers won game five 245-220 and watched to see who they would play. Nebraska did have a warm-up match against Augustana, but that downtime gave the Penguins time to regroup.
The Penguins played No. 5 Arkansas State for the other championship spot and took down the Red Wolves in six games. The Penguins bounced back, scoring over 200 points in all four wins to advance to the championship.
For the fourth time in three days, Nebraska squared off against Youngstown State in what would be the most memorable match of the weekend.
Unlike the first match on Sunday, Youngstown State took the first game, winning 223-167. The Huskers responded with a 202-187 win in the second game of the series. The next two games would be the highest-scoring games of the series.
Nebraska scored 247 points in the third game — its highest of the entire series — but only by 23 points. The Penguins and Huskers were exchanging strikes, but the Penguins made just enough errors for the Huskers to pull away.
The fourth and fifth games had the Penguins bouncing back to take a 3-2 lead. The Penguins put up 245 points in game four and 226 points in game five, while Nebraska scored 235 points in game four and 192 in game five.
The fourth game featured a vigilant Nebraska comeback, as the Penguins had strikes in almost every early frame right away while Nebraska fell down big. Though the Huskers almost came back, the momentum did not shift to the fifth game.
Nebraska lost 226-192 in the fifth game and was on the verge of losing its only home match this season. Despite being one game away from a loss, the Huskers did not flinch, and the crowd kept the energy up for Nebraska.
“At that point, when you’re [down] 2-3, you have nothing to lose so you just risk everything for the next match,” Orozco said.
The sixth game was a dominant Husker performance as Nebraska won 236-196 and forced a game seven. The final match would cap off an incredible match between the two schools, and the Huskers had an advantage.
Being the No. 1 seed, Nebraska got to choose what lane it wanted to be in. The Huskers won game six in the right lane and chose that lane again for game seven, where they went 2-1 and scored over 200-plus points all three times. That advantage was a part of Nebraska’s great game seven performance.
Nebraska cruised to a 236-196 game-seven win and afterward, seniors Estefania Prieto and Orozco made the All-Big Red Invitational team. Senior Allison Morris did not make the team but was a major player in the winning rotation.
“All three of them bowled so well, and I feel so great that Raquel was able to strike out the last three,” Nebraska head coach Paul Klempa said. “That was just poetic.”
Nebraska will now travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Music City Classic this upcoming weekend.