The Nebraska bowling team made their return to the lane after a near two-month break in the Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic.
14 teams competed in this event including five Top 10 teams in the National Tenpin Coaches Association poll. Nebraska was ranked third in the last NTCA poll in December of 2021 after winning three straight meet championships.
Heading into the final day of competition in fifth place, the Huskers first squared off against the Maryville Saints. The Huskers won the first game 218-195, but in the second game the Saints bounced back in a close win 248-244. The competitiveness remained in the third game with another close game going the Saints direction 220-203.
The Huskers rallied back, taking the fourth and fifth game 222-204, 192-183. The Saints halted the Huskers in the sixth game winning 226-210, but the Huskers finished off the Saints in game seven 205-193 remaining undefeated.
The second round the Huskers took on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers. The Huskers outplayed the Mountaineers in the first game 210-188 and took them down in the second 186-155. The Mountaineers won their one and only game of the match in the third 234-213. The Huskers then took the game home defeating the Mountaineers in consecutive matches 224-150, 245-213.
The Huskers looked to keep its winning streak alive in the third match against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Huskers fell in the first game 211-171. The next four games had the Huskers written all over it as they won four straight games defeating the Commodores.
The Huskers, however, fell short of the title and finished third place in the weekend tournament, marking the first event of the 2021-22 season where it didn’t win overall. McKendree University won the Stormin’ Blue White & Vegas Classic, going 2-1 on the final day to secure the title.
McKendree’s junior Kayla Smith led the event in pinfall with 1,146 while Nebraska senior Cassidy Ray finished third in pinfall with 1,090. Ray was named in the All-Tournament team after her performance.
The Huskers will arrive back to the lane in Arlington Texas to compete in the Prairie View A&M Invite Jan. 28 through Jan. 30.