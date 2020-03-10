The Nebraska bowling team had its final tournament of the regular season competing in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Columbia 300 Music City Classic. The Huskers finished ninth in the three-day tournament hosted by Vanderbilt.
Nebraska started off the tournament on Friday by compiling a team score of 4,805 in five matches. It started off the day with a 914-881 loss to Lewis before getting its first win of the weekend, 979-785 over Upper Iowa. The Huskers followed that up with their second setback of the day, a 948-940 loss to Central Missouri.
In the fourth match of the day, the third-ranked Huskers went up against second-ranked Sam Houston State. Scoring a team-high 1,050 was not enough for the Huskers as the Bearkats scored 1,075 to win the match. Nebraska closed out the day with a 955-874 win against Valparaiso to finish the day 2-3 and in ninth place.
Saturday saw the Huskers compete in five more matches as Nebraska went 4-1 on the day to finish qualifying 6-4 and in seventh place. The day started off with the Huskers getting a 945-887 win over Tusculum, but the Huskers then took their only loss of the day to Sacred Heart.
Nebraska defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 1,081-942, then got a 14-pin victory over North Carolina A&T 1,014-1,000, before dismantling Maryland Eastern Shore 1,020-988 in the final match of the day.
Leading the Huskers in pool play was freshman Amara Smith-Speights with a pinfall of 1,060. Other bowlers competing for Nebraska were senior Raquel Orozco (1,022), senior Estefania Prieto (996), sophomore Cassidy Ray (988), and senior Allison Morris (917).
The Huskers started off tournament play by facing eighth-seeded Stephen F. Austin. Going back and forth was a trend throughout the match with the Lumberjacks winning a game and then the Huskers winning the next one. That was not enough for the Huskers as the Lumberjacks took game seven to win the match 4-3. That set Nebraska up in the next round against North Carolina A&T.
The Huskers got off to a slow start, losing the first game 197-191. They then stormed back and won the next three games before the two teams tied the fifth game 229-229 giving a 3.5-1.5 game advantage to the Huskers. North Carolina A&T won the next two games, causing the match to go to a roll-off. The Huskers lost the tiebreaker 98-75, setting up Huskers for a ninth-place match against UAB.
The Huskers continued a trend throughout the day of losing the first game of the match. That was all that UAB could get against the Huskers as Nebraska took the next four games to win the match 4-1 and finish the tournament in ninth place.
The Huskers finished the regular season with four first-place finishes and a low of ninth. Next up for the Huskers are the NCAA Championships, which begin April 9.