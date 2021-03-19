Nebraska faced UT Martin Friday morning in the first round of the WNIT, using a strong second half to beat the Skyhawks 72-46.
UT Martin senior forward Chelsey Perry put on a show in the opening minutes of the game for the Skyhawks, outscoring Nebraska by herself through the first five-and-a-half minutes of the first quarter, with 11 individual points to the Huskers’ eight.
Senior center Kate Cain started the game off with a block on the game’s opening possession and a jumper to start the scoring for the Huskers, but then quickly picked up two fouls in the first period. Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne and freshman forward Annika Stewart also picked up a quick foul guarding Perry in the frame.
Despite the dominant quarter from Perry, the Huskers also put points on the board as they settled in the game, trailing UT Martin by just one at the end of the first, 19-18. Bourne led the way for the Huskers in the quarter offensively as she scored six points.
The second quarter was a hard-fought one, with the first points of the quarter not coming until the 7:03 mark, when redshirt sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin hit a jumper to give the Huskers a 20-19 lead. A minute-and-a-half later, Perry hit another jumper to retake the lead which was answered on the following possession by a 3-pointer from Husker freshman forward Kendall Coley.
After another two minutes, redshirt freshman guard Hayley Harrison hit a three, giving the Skyhawks a big bucket to take the lead once more.
Junior forward Bella Cravens got a layup to go for the Huskers with just under a minute left to play in the half, putting Nebraska up by one. To close the half, junior guard and second team All-Big Ten selection Sam Haiby finally got on the scoreboard as she made a wild shot with nine seconds to go, taking the Huskers into halftime leading 27-24.
Cravens finished the half with nine rebounds, while Perry finished the half with 13 of UT Martin's 24 points. Nebraska's bench scored 13 points in the first two periods, providing a much-needed spark on offense.
Following the break, Nebraska dominated the third quarter, going on a 13-0 run and outscoring UT Martin 23-10 in the frame. What once was a three-point game turned into a nearly insurmountable advantage, as Nebraska entered the final period with a 50-34 lead.
The Huskers shot 66.7% from the field in the third period with multiple players getting shots to fall, while also shooting 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Perry only scored once in the quarter as the Skyhawk offense stalled, with no one else for UT Martin in double digit points.
Nebraska kept its foot on the gas in the fourth quarter as Brown hit three 3-pointers in the first four minutes.
“She [Brown] really just played a solid game all game, but the icing on the cake was when she was able to make some perimeter shots,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame.
Junior guard Micole Cayton made a layup halfway through the quarter getting her total to 10, making her the fourth Husker to score double-digit points. All told, it was a complete offensive performance for Nebraska as it finished off UT Martin with ease, 72-46.
“I’m excited for our team, our program, everything that we've had to overcome this season to get to this point, and to get a postseason victory....it feels good,” Williams said.
Bourne and Scoggin both finished with 13 points, leading the scoring for Nebraska. Cravens finished with seven points and 14 rebounds as she dominated the glass all game. Perry finished with 17 points on 6-of-25 shooting, a stellar defensive performance for the Huskers on the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year.
“We just made things difficult, I think our size is a little bit more challenging to finish over than what she's [Perry] been dealing with most of the season,” said Williams.
Nebraska held UT Martin to just 30.9% from the field and 23.8% from deep, an impressive game by the Huskers on both sides of the ball after falling behind early.
Nebraska faces the winner of Louisiana and Colorado tomorrow in the second round of the WNIT at 5 p.m. CT.