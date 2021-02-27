There couldn’t have been more than a few hundred people in the stadium, and yet that essential force struck the air of Pinnacle Bank Arena nevertheless. A feeling one stumbles upon only so often — impossibly nervous.
That emotion lasted for what felt like hours, as the game refused to die. And it continued to stretch, exhausting the few attendants at PBA.
“It was a really good win, a fun win for our seniors,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “It was a stressful win for me, with the miscues at the end. But we found a way.”
With seven minutes left to play, senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson hit a 3-pointer. Nebraska was in a position quite rare for it in that moment. The Huskers built up a double digit lead, and were on top 69-56. In a manner evocative of Nebraska’s other conference win over Penn State earlier in the season, the Huskers were ready to make a stand.
The win against Penn State was strange, however. Despite retaining a huge lead late in the game, Nebraska only scored two points in the last 11 minutes, and as a result only barely inched ahead. Those two points, a layup from junior guard Teddy Allen, decided the game.
It happened again against the Golden Gophers. Despite leading by a full 13 points, a six-minute tear by junior guard Marcus Carr and company brought it back to only three with about three minutes left. The entire time, Nebraska couldn’t score, though its first concern was draining down the clock.
Then came the long game. Junior forward Derrick Walker, who scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the game, finished a layup to put Nebraska up by five. The word that permeated the Huskers’ season up until this point was collapse. Collapse so universal the only reprieve from it was when Nebraska was never in a position to win.
The prophecy seemed to come to fruition, at the start. Carr was fouled and drained both free throws, making it a one-possession game. The junior ended with 41 points on the night, tied for highest in the Big Ten this season along with Allen, who accomplished the same feat just a few days ago in a loss against Penn State.
Of those 41, 11 were scored in the final two minutes and 39 seconds. Carr has been one of Minnesota’s shining lights this season, ranking both eighth in usage percentage and 15th in effective field goal percentage in the Big Ten. He looked to be the main story of the night, willing a beleaguered Minnesota squad past a trap game in the Huskers.
Carr scored again with a mere 31 seconds left in the game, with Minnesota down five again after another Walker layup. Taking the ball up from the right wing, he drove into center, only to find Thorbjarnarson and junior guard Trey McGowens locking up the area. They know that Carr has an immense bag of tricks from that position; an arsenal of dimes out to the corner, to a cutter or just taking the layup himself.
“20 of Carr’s points were in the first 12 minutes of the game… we just made the decision, we’d stay with him with our smalls, as well,” Hoiberg said. “… I think Trey battled him, and the attentiveness of our guys to make that adjustment was a huge part of it.”
Unfortunately for the Huskers, McGowens overcommitted. Thorbjarnarson doesn’t help, vacillating between defending a man way open on the opposite wing and moving to the corner, and keeping his defensive duty. That’s all Carr needed, just a split second of what wasn’t even really a mistake, to make it a one-possession game once more.
As Carr drives down the lane, past a blown Thorbjarnarson and McGowens, he’s met with the face of Walker. While the 6-foot-8 forward was a commanding presence, ramming his arms straight up, he tried to bother the star just long enough to force a miss.
Carr drained the double pump that ensued, and the foul was called on Walker. After making the free throw, the Huskers’ worst nightmare dating to the start of the Hoiberg era thus far creeped up again. In order to win this game, Nebraska has to make its free throws.
This was an intentional choice by Minnesota. After all, they know that Nebraska has the 333rd-worst free throw percentage in all of college basketball. Instead of going for a number of 3-point opportunities, Minnesota instead elects to hit the easy layups and wait for one of Nebraska’s signature weaknesses.
Thorbjarnarson is fouled first. The senior is one of the Huskers’ best free throw shooters at a career 75.8%. He hits the first, but misses the second, and Minnesota has a chance to tie the game up with a 3-pointer.
Instead, the Golden Gophers default to the late-game gameplan. Carr drove into the paint, a proposition nobody on the Huskers tried to stop, and grabbed another easy layup, bringing the game to a one-point difference.
After a Minnesota timeout, on steps senior guard Kobe Webster for Walker. If the Husker that gets fouled only hits one or none of his free throws, Nebraska will be down one or two with a major size disadvantage down the court.
“I think coach said it best,” Webster said postgame. “There’s one thing he relies on. We’re a group that’s never gonna lay down or give up...this crazy schedule that we’ve had, we could’ve easily laid down, and people could’ve come in and punked us.”
Webster is fouled, and steps up to the line. He, on his career, is a fine 74.3% free throw shooter, but this year is below that at 63.2%. However, the transfer guard hits both, and gives the Huskers three precious points of breathing room.
Carr is fouled, once again, taking a shot, but this time the ball can’t find its way to the back of the net. He has two free throws to put the game within one once again, but misses the first. After hitting the second, the score is 76-74. Whoever gets the ball now has the chance to put the game all but beyond reach for Minnesota with only three seconds left in the game.
Thorbjarnarson finds the ball and is fouled again. This hasn’t been his year, overall. He lost his starting place in a team many expected him to leave upon Hoiberg’s arrival two seasons ago.
“We’ve been struggling with the free throws all year, and last year too,” Thorbjarnarson said. “So I thought there was no better way to win a game than with free throws.”
But, as he manages to hit both of his free throws, he can feel again what it’s like to win a game. The air dissipated all at once, and as Webster and Thorbjarnarson — the two endgame heroes — shoulder bumped each other right at center court, the Huskers claimed their first home Big Ten win of the season.
“Congratulations to you Kobe and you Thor,” Hoiberg said in the locker room postgame, amid claps. “Going out there and making the biggest plays of the night, seniors, you guys have done so much for us, stabilizing us all year long. You guys deserve to go out a high note on senior night.”