After a disappointing loss to Creighton and relatively sound wins over Idaho State and Southern, the Nebraska basketball team faces another week of tune-ups.
Though the team should comfortably win both games against Tennessee State and South Dakota, the games present interesting matchup opportunities both for the team and the fans.
First, Tennessee State is a rather unremarkable team, but it shoots the 3-pointer well, currently ranking 67th in the nation per kenpom.com. At the same time, the team shoots a rather even distribution, with a mere 36.6% of its shots being 3-pointers. This is only the 205th highest in the nation per distribution.
Nebraska’s defense is good, but it is rather infamously good for an odd reason. The team can force its opponents to take a lot of 3-pointers while also getting its opponents to miss a lot of them.
Commonly, good perimeter defenses rely on forcing teams to not take open, good 3-point shots. So what shows up on the stats sheet is not a team missing a lot of 3-pointers, but rather there being few 3-pointers taken. Illinois, currently, has the best defense in the nation, and it is able to keep its opponent 3-point percentage to the 117th-highest mark in the nation.
This is rather unremarkable, but the trick is only 29.9% of Illinois’ opponents’ shots are 3-pointers. This is part of what makes the Fighting Illini’s defense so good.
Nebraska, on the other hand, is the opposite when it comes to opponent 3-point distribution. The team currently has the 316th-highest in the nation, which would imply a rather poor defense. Furthermore, a full 41.1% of Nebraska’s points conceded come from the 3-point line.
All of this together would generally send alarm bells, but it’s how head coach Fred Hoiberg has governed the defense during his time with the team. Last year, Nebraska finished with the 40th best defense in the nation, while conceding the 333rd-highest percentage of 3-pointers.
It appears likely this trend will continue, at least for the immediate future, but it’s still an anomaly overall. Against Creighton, the Bluejays hit 43.5% of their 3-pointers despite currently holding the 252nd-lowest 3-point conversion percentage in the nation. This 43.5% came on a 38% distribution, which is around what Creighton usually shoots.
However, any one game is insufficient data relative to the aggregate. Tennessee State’s good 3-point shooting will present an interesting test for fans to see the inner workings of Nebraska’s eclectic defense, and also whether the team can get the Tigers to go after extra 3-pointers, which will be interesting as well.
The Tigers, on another note, also possess one of the higher opponent turnover percentages in college basketball, currently ranking 59th in the nation. Nebraska is very careful with the ball, ranking 14th in the nation in turnover percentage on offense, but it has played against teams that aren’t particularly good at managing takeaways.
Expect a high-paced battle with a lot of 3-pointers between Nebraska and Tennessee State.
The game against South Dakota, on the other hand, will be almost the opposite. Both teams possess one rather strange attribute: both are very good at drawing free throws. Nebraska is exceptional in this stat; it currently has the 51st-highest free throws attempted per field goals attempted in the nation, but South Dakota blows the entirety of NCAA basketball out of the water.
Whereas Nebraska has a FTA/FGA of 40.2%, South Dakota possesses a full 62%. By comparison, the next highest in NCAA basketball, UC San Diego, has a mere 56.2% FTA/FGA.
The Huskers don’t foul their opposition particularly often, but their opponent free throw completion rate is fifth highest in the nation. Though the Coyotes draw an incredible amount of free throws, it only converts around 72.6% of them.
So, for the game against South Dakota, expect what every basketball fan loves: a lot of free throws at Pinnacle Bank Arena.