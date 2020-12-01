Nebraska found itself in a strange situation with 6:33 left to go in the second half. That being, it was running up against the shot clock, despite being the 11th fastest team in average possession time in the nation. The result was probably already decided — the slow South Dakota outfit was down 15 and mostly resigned to conceding another score.
Then, junior guard Teddy Allen, who already had 20 points on the night, sized up his mark and was ready to strike. He bobbed his dribble a bit after going behind-the-back, and took another second to recalibrate. With time ticking on, Allen lept cross key and down the left lane, only barely hoisting up a layup before falling to the ground. It went in, and-one.
Tuesday’s night game against South Dakota was a fairly effective proof of concept. It was indication that Nebraska could win an ultimately laborious game where, despite a flagrant attempt to slow down and constrict the Huskers play, head coach Fred Hoiberg’s team could assert itself and play the game it wanted to, anyway.
Despite South Dakota forcing the game to just 30 possessions with around four minutes to go in the first half, far more in line with its average tempo of 70 possessions heading into the game as opposed to the Huskers’ 75, the game ended with a full 75 possessions for Nebraska. And they could’ve been faster, given that the Huskers made a concerted effort to strangle the game late in the second half.
A fantastic run from Allen early in the second half helped to push the Huskers over the edge. Despite only having seven points in the first half, he exploded for another 16 in the second half on 6-of-12 shooting.
The game was not necessarily faultless, however, due to his odd dearth in free-throw scoring ability. Allen averaged 88.1% shooting from the free-throw line at Western Nebraska Community College, however this touch has appeared to have left Allen slightly to start his career at Nebraska. He’s currently only shooting 60% from the free-throw line this year and only performed marginally better against South Dakota with a 7-of-11 showing.
Despite Allen’s issues, much of Nebraska’s ability to stay in the game early in the first half, when the game was a lot closer, comes down to the Huskers’ free-throw shooting. The team earned 17 free throw attempts in the first half, scoring 14 of them for a solid 82.8%. This was essential in keeping the game close early, as the Nebraska offense struggled otherwise with a number of offensive fouls.
“We talked at length the last few days, they were really going to shrink the gaps,” Hoiberg said postgame. “I think we just tried to split them and drive through them, and that was responsible for the charges.”
Nebraska’s offensive fouls early were merely one part in the minutiae of the game which Hoiberg was keen to point out. Near the end of the game, for example, Nebraska was able to keep its fouls relatively low.
Another of Hoiberg’s greatest points of emphasis is energy. Energy is crucial, of course, in an offense which predicates itself on a large volume of possessions and pushing the pace in transition. Unfortunately for the Huskers, Hoiberg left feeling disappointed with the team’s early-game energy.
“I thought they played harder early than we did,” Hoiberg said. “And give South Dakota credit for that. I think they had a really good game plan coming into this.”
While the game started with a well-worked 3-pointer from junior forward Lat Mayen, things quickly deteriorated from there. By 15:24 in the first half, the Huskers were down 11-6 and South Dakota was dictating the game. One of the big introductions that curbed South Dakota’s dominance was the substitution of junior guard Shamiel Stevenson. Stevenson scored an and-one and followed that up with two made free throws, helping to cut down the margin. For this, and Stevenson’s inspired defensive performance on senior guard Stanley Umude, Hoiberg ended up naming Stevenson the MVP of the night.
“Coach knows I’m one of the best defenders on the team, and he let me do my thing and it worked out,” Stevenson said after the game. “Ended up stopping [Umude] a few times, and I think that helped us and propelled us to go on a run.”
Umude and sophomore guard A.J. Plitzuweit ended up contributing well above half the points for the South Dakota offense, and did so on a combined 41% from the field.
Nebraska defensively on the whole, however, did a nice job. It only let South Dakota shoot 7-of-26 from the 3-point line and restricted offensive rebounds. While South Dakota last year was one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the nation, it’s also notable that Nebraska was too. The full roster shakeup has appeared to have only helped Nebraska plug the holes in its rebounding game.
Despite some dull edges from the Huskers, they were still able to win. And Hoiberg understands the flaws his team has going into an intriguing matchup against Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets, despite their early season woes, are still a daunting task for Nebraska. Until then, Hoiberg’s unit has one more tune-up game against Florida A&M where it can hope to iron out some of the issues present against South Dakota.
“When we went up 18, we did some really good things,” Hoiberg said. “And there are some things we can certainly build on. The complete 40 minute game, that’s something we’re going to have to have if we’re going to compete in our league this year.”