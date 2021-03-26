The Nebraska basketball team landed its first transfer of the offseason in Xavier freshman guard C.J. Wilcher on Friday.
The Plainfield, New Jersey native was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and was ranked as the No. 81 prospect in the country by ESPN.
In his one season with a 13-8 Xavier team, Wilcher mostly came off the bench and played sparingly. He didn’t crack 10 minutes until the seventh game of the season, and only played 10 minutes or more seven times. For the season, he averaged 3.3 points per game on 40% shooting.
However, he earned a bigger role down the stretch. In the Musketeers’ final game of the regular season, Wilcher got his only start of the year and played a season-high 32 minutes in a loss to Marquette. He had a season-high 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting in that game, including a 2-of-4 performance from beyond the arc.
Wilcher returned to the bench the following game and played 20 minutes in the team’s loss to Butler in the first round of the Big East Tournament. He had his second-highest scoring output in that contest, putting up seven points on 3-of-8 shooting.
The 6-foot-5 guard could fit well with the Huskers, given his eagerness to shoot the three. Of his 45 field goal attempts on the season, 29 were 3-pointers. On the season, he shot 34.5% from long range.
Wilcher’s brother, Simeon Wilcher, is also talented, as he’s a five-star recruit and currently ranked No. 8 in the 2023 recruiting class.
The Huskers currently still have three scholarship roster spots available for next season.