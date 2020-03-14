The uncertainty of next season’s Nebraska men’s basketball personnel became a bit clearer on Saturday morning.
Western Illinois grad transfer guard Kobe Webster announced his commitment to the Huskers on Twitter, becoming the fourth member of the 2020 recruiting class. Webster joins junior college products Lat Mayen and Teddy Allen and Wisconsin transfer Kobe King in Hoiberg’s first full offseason to recruit.
Webster will be immediately eligible for next season. Last season at Western Illinois, he averaged 17.1 points per game and 3.6 assists per game on 41.7% shooting. He shot 33.3% from 3-point range and is a career 37.4% shooter from long range.
“I had the chance to meet with coach Hoiberg and coach Matt [Abdelmassih] last week, and I fully believe in their vision and the direction of the program,” Webster said in the post. “I could not pass up the opportunity to play for a head coach with such experience.”
Nebraska’s four 2020 transfers will join redshirts Derrick Walker, Shamiel Stevenson and Dalano Banton in the fold next season.