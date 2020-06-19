Elijah Wood committed to the Nebraska men’s basketball program Friday afternoon, quickly filling the open roster spot left by Kobe King’s departure.
#GBR🌽 lets do it❤️— E (@The301elijah) June 19, 2020
Wood, a three-star combo guard, is from Potomac, Maryland, and attended Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia. He was originally in the 2021 class, but will reclassify to 2020 and join the Huskers this summer.
Wood held offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida, Rhode Island and Texas Tech. He committed to Rhode Island in May of 2019 but decommitted this April.
Earlier Friday, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg released a statement saying that King would not be attending Nebraska for “personal reasons” after originally committing to the Huskers in February.
Wood’s commitment means Nebraska has no more scholarships to give for next season.