Husker junior guard Jervay Green entered the transfer portal on Thursday night.
The Denver native and Western Nebraska Community College transfer originally committed to the Huskers in September of 2018 under then-head coach Tim Miles, but re-upped his commitment to the program in April of 2019 after Nebraska hired head coach Fred Hoiberg. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28 games this season.
After a strong start to the season, Green was suspended for two games for a violation of team rules. He regained his footing in Hoiberg’s rotation towards the end of the season and closed the year well, finishing with back-to-back 15-point performances in what will likely be the last two games of his Husker career.
The Huskers have already added four players to the roster for next season in transfer guards Kobe King and Kobe Webster, along with junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen.