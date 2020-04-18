Nebraska basketball freshman guard Charlie Easley announced on Saturday afternoon that he won’t be returning to the program next season.
Easley, a Pius X graduate and Lincoln native, is transferring to South Dakota State University to continue his academic and athletic career. He was not due to be on scholarship under head coach Fred Hoiberg next season after receiving one halfway through last season.
“It was a difficult decision and is a bittersweet moment for me to have to leave my hometown and the Nebraska program,” Easley said in his goodbye post on Twitter. “I can’t say enough about how much I loved playing for the Huskers in front of such great fans.”
Last season, Easley averaged 1.9 points and one rebound per game while averaging 11.6 minutes. He began last season out of the Husker rotation, but carved out a meaningful role as the season progressed and started in four games.
Easley will be joining a South Dakota State program that went 22-10 last season, with one of those losses coming at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 15 in a 90-73 Nebraska victory. Easley played one minute of that game and missed two free throws.
Easley is the fourth player to transfer from the 2019-20 Nebraska basketball roster, joining Cam Mack, Dachon Burke Jr. and Jervay Green.