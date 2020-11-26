Through five minutes against McNeese State yesterday, the Huskers had scored 15 points off the back of great 3-point shooting by junior guard Trey McGowens and junior forward Lat Mayen. Through five minutes against Nevada, the Huskers scored 10 points — in appearance a respectable mark, especially given Nevada’s quality. Nevada had only scored two.
Yet this doesn’t tell the full story. Even though Nebraska had scored 10 points, it converted only three field goals in 12 attempts. Nevada started off in similar fashion to the Huskers, and was 1-of-5 from the field after five minutes. However, the Wolf Pack slowly recovered, and three consecutive field goals by junior guard Desmond Cambridge propelled Nevada to a 22-17 lead.
Cambridge was easily Nevada’s greatest asset in the first half, going 7-of-11 from the field and scoring 16 points, which helped to drag Nevada to a lead which at one point spanned nine points.
The field goal percentages from the game would indicate that Nebraska had no business even being close to Nevada. In the first half alone, the Huskers shot 25% from the field compared to Nevada’s 51.9%. Were it not for a special, somewhat unexpected element of Nebraska’s game, the contest would’ve been over in the first half. Again, free throws proved the deciding factor in a game under head coach Fred Hoiberg.
Through the first half, the Huskers shot 9-of-14 from the free-throw line, good for 64.3%. It wasn’t just the conversion rate that proved important for the Huskers, but the ability to draw fouls which helped to bridge the gap. In particular, junior guard Teddy Allen, who was generally frustrated offensively in the first half, going 2-of-7 from the field, also drew multiple trips to the line. He converted four of his seven free throws, just enough to help keep Nebraska in the game. Allen would end the game 9-of-13 from the free throw line.
Last year, Nebraska held a FTA/FGA proportion of 29, which means that for every 100 field goals attempted, Nebraska would take 29 free throws. This is a relatively poor percentage because it’s almost always preferable to shoot free throws as opposed to regular shots, even if the team’s free throw shooting is poor, like Nebraska’s was last season. This season, that proportion has jumped up considerably through two games. Against McNeese it was 40.2% and against Nevada it was at 48%.
“All across the board, I think we have more ‘attack’ guys. We have guys who can get in there, draw contact,” Hoiberg said postgame. “Would’ve liked to see us convert [free throws] better, but that’s an emphasis when you drive the ball, especially when shots aren’t falling.”
This is where much of the overall positives end for the Huskers, who ended the night shooting 18-of-62 from the field and 9-of-41 from the 3-point line. This poor shooting may be partly due to the Nevada defense, which forced North Dakota State University into similar metrics on Wednesday, but the Huskers failed to create quality shots throughout the game.
Much of this failure can be attributed to an inability to score inside the paint, an area Nevada’s defense focused on.
“Their game plan was to shut us down in the paint,” Hoiberg said. “They did a great job with that. We don’t have a big post presence, we just don’t have that right now. So, give Nevada credit. Their plan was to keep us out of the paint and they did that.”
This forced the Huskers to shoot more 3-pointers, with 3-pointers accounting for almost exactly two-thirds of the Husker shot distribution by the end of the game. This is far higher than last season, where the Huskers’ 3-point distribution was more around 39.6%.
“I feel like with our guys, we’re a very unselfish team,” sophomore guard Dalano Banton said. “So if it’s me who shoots however amount of 3-pointers I shot today then that’s that. And that’s the thing about this team, we’re totally invested in that.”
With Nevada up 35-29 going into the second half, the Huskers had built a way back into the game. The start of the second half was a major grind, with both Nevada and Nebraska matching each other slowly. But, seven minutes in, a 3-pointer by senior guard Kobe Webster sprung the Husker offense into life.
With 9:34 left in the game, the Huskers led by 10, with Banton contributing a dunk and two assists. Banton, who performed well against McNeese State, was undoubtedly Nebraska’s talisman against Nevada, going for 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in total. This was on a 28.8% usage rate, a number he didn’t achieve during his time with Western Kentucky.
Nebraska’s free throw shooting, as well as a marginal improvement in shooting from the field, helped propel it to a lead, but this was slowly clawed back by Nevada in similar fashion to the beginning of the game. From 9:34 in the second half to the 1:24 mark, the Huskers were unable to make a field goal, instead relying on free throws to retain the gap between the teams.
Still, a late resurgence had Nevada and Nebraska in a dead heat, in a game where, numbers-wise, the Huskers performed quite poorly. Unfortunately for Hoiberg and the Huskers, with only six seconds left in the game, Nevada sophomore Grant Sherfield took a 3-pointer at the top of the key and drilled it, giving the Wolf Pack a 69-66 lead.
A testament to the Huskers youth, and lack of experience with Hoiberg’s playbook, the after timeout play Hoiberg set up to end the game was a relatively common hammer screen by Mayen off the flare look, but Banton chose to ignore the developing play and take the shot right off the dribble. It bounced off the rim.
“Had we pulled this one off, it would’ve been huge. The fact that we shot 29 percent and were still right there and in it...That cost us,” Hoiberg said. “We could’ve very easily instead of being up 10 been up 20. The energy was there, it had nothing to do with us coming out lackadaisical...unfortunately we just couldn’t make a shot.”