Nebraska basketball sophomore forward Kevin Cross announced on Tuesday he would enter the transfer portal becoming the fifth player to transfer out of the program since the Huskers’ season ended on March 11.
The Little Rock, Arkansas native averaged 7.1 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game last season while appearing in 32 contests. Cross shot 34.3% from the field and 27.6% from 3-point range.
“I want to thank the wonderful fans of Nebraska and the coaching staff,” Cross said on Twitter. “You guys are so passionate about the Huskers and [I] appreciate all the love and support I’ve received from my time as a Husker.”
Cross originally committed to the Huskers in May 2019 and was inconsistent during his time in Lincoln. He was a valuable floor-spacer and scoring option at his best, evident by a 19-point performance against Southern Utah and 17-point outings against Michigan and Wisconsin in the regular season.
His career high came in Indianapolis at the Big Ten Tournament against Indiana, finishing with 23 points in a night overshadowed by head coach Fred Hoiberg’s late-game health scare.
Cross’ departure means senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson and sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo are the only players who played significant minutes that are slated to return next season. As of now, freshman forward Akol Arop is also due to return but averaged 5.4 minutes per game in 2019-20.
Nebraska has two open scholarships for next season.