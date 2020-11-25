Husker basketball junior forward Derrick Walker will serve a 16-game suspension to start the 2020-21 season, Nebraska announced in a press release Wednesday morning.
Walker was suspended for a violation of team and NCAA rules that occurred while he was at Tennessee in 2018-19.
“Since arriving at Nebraska, Derrick Walker has been phenomenal at owning up to a mistake he made prior to coming here,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said in the release. “He was transparent throughout the recruiting process and acknowledged his mistake. In turn, we told him confidently we would support and fight for him.”
The suspension is based on half of a normal 31-game regular season, according to Hoiberg, and the team believes it should be reduced. Nebraska is set to play 27 regular season games this year.
Walker played two years with the Volunteers before transferring to Nebraska and sitting out the 2019-20 season. He was expected to receive significant playing time this season, but that will now have to wait.
“Regardless of the outcome of any further appeals, we will continue to support Derrick and get him as ready as possible for when he is eligible to compete," Hoiberg said. "I know Derrick is in a much better place today than when he arrived at Nebraska, and he is a valuable member of our team on and off the court.”
Nebraska basketball opens its season today against McNeese State at 11 a.m. on the Big Ten Network.