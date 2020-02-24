Entering the hostile environment of Champagne, Illinois without its primary playmaker, Nebraska was expected to offer little resistance to the Fighting Illini.
Despite the double-digit final scoreline of 71-59 to Illinois, the Huskers performed more admirably than expected. The performance came in spite of the key absence of sophomore guard Cam Mack and the morale-decimating 11-game (now 12-game) losing streak the Huskers continue to extend.
The game started as many would expect. Illinois jumped to a 9-2 lead with the Huskers looking vulnerable in a key area this season. Early on, the Huskers gave up a number of offensive rebounds to sophomore forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The Huskers are one of the poorest rebounding teams in the nation, ranking 338th in opposition offensive rebounding rate according to kenpom.com. However, Bezhanishvili is hardly a rebounding machine as his offensive rebounding rate stands at 8.1 percent.
However, Illinois is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation. Part of this is due to the exploits of freshman center Kofi Cockburn. Cockburn ranks 20th in the nation for offensive rebounding rate, and the Huskers appeared to know this. Throughout the game, Cockburn was bodied, double-teamed and sealed as effectively as possible, selling out offensive rebounds from other Illinois players to make sure Cockburn didn’t grab one.
Nebraska and Illinois play two very different brands of basketball and the interplay between the two led to a game that felt both high-pace and completely strangled at times. When Illinois started to lose some defensive discipline and shot-selecting IQ late in the first half, Nebraska pounced with a quick flurry that reduced a 11-point deficit of 22-11 to a 31-31 tie.
When Illinois played Iowa, a close similar offense to head coach Fred Hoiberg’s Nebraska team, it lost 72-65. Hoiberg’s scheme can work against Illinois, given that the team doesn’t concede a number of possessions to Illinois through offensive rebounds. The early offensive rebounds from Bezhanishvili proved to be emblematic of the rest of the game. In total, Illinois outrebounded the Huskers 48-35.
This doesn’t appear awful immediately, but it’s important to note that Nebraska and Illinois had the same number of defensive rebounds, while Illinois outrebounded the Huskers 19-6 on offensive boards. This almost surely helped to put the game out of reach for the Huskers.
However, this is also evidence that Nebraska’s defense was surprisingly consistent throughout the game in forcing missed shots from Illinois. In all, Illinois only shot 28-71 from the field, good for only a 39 percent completion rate. And even better, the Fighting Illini only shot 5-for-19 from the 3-point line. Currently, about 30 percent of Illinois’ shots are 3-pointers, but that number dropped to 26 percent against the Huskers Monday night. This would imply that the Huskers effectively dis-incentivized the 3-pointer for the Fighting Illini and in so doing helped to put a cap on their offense.
In particular, junior guard Trent Frazier had a poor night by his standards. He’s one of the best impact role-players in the Big Ten, but only shot 4-12 from the field and 3-8 from the 3-point line. Sophomore guard and Big Ten player of the week Ayo Dosunmu was able to make up for his teammate’s lack of scoring with an excellent 9-16 from the field performance. However, this was not buoyed by any free-throw scoring, mostly because the Huskers remained disciplined and rarely committed fouls. About 22.5 percent of Dosunmu’s shots are free throws, but he only went to the foul line once against the Huskers.
The Huskers’ troubles in starting the second half of games are well-documented. And, if any one time can be pointed to as when the Huskers lost the game, it would be during a three-minute stretch nearly midway through the second half.
With 15 minutes still left on the clock, the Huskers tied the game 46-46 on a layup by sophomore guard Jervay Green. This came after an early Illinois effort that created a 44-38 lead in favor of the Fighting Illini.
Things quickly fell apart after that. Just four minutes later, the Huskers were down 57-47, at the time one of the largest leads in the game. Shots simply stopped falling for the Huskers and despite closing the lead to 61-53 with eight minutes left in the game, the Huskers were on their way to yet another defeat.
Without the contributions of Mack, ball-handling contributions were spread throughout the team. At times, junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. and senior guard Haanif Cheatham both ran pick-and-roll actions off freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo.
This wasn’t how Hoiberg generally approached the game, however. A lot of Mack’s common contributions were foregone for a more complex network of cutting actions from the Huskers supporting cast. Both Cheatham and junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson had a number of nice cuts off of down screens and easy looks were generated from these.
Cutting actions are also generally less susceptible to rim-running bigs snuffing out the opportunity. This is because of momentum gained by barrelling towards the hoop. Indeed, the Huskers only had two shots blocked the entire game, and this came against one of the better blocking teams in the nation. Illinois is currently ranked 103rd in block percentage according to kenpom.com.
The Huskers and Hoiberg created an admirable performance out of nothing, out of a game many had circled as a loss long in advance. It’s these kinds of performances, where the team loses but plays well, that the Huskers must use for motivation going forward.
Nebraska will hope to not close out the regular season with a losing streak. Home games Thursday and Sunday against Ohio State and Northwestern may prove to be one of the last chances the Huskers have in closing out the season on a high note.