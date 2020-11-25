A moment midway through the first half would come to define the game as it progressed. Junior guard Trey McGowens, one of many players making his Husker debut on Wednesday, found himself open in space as another newcomer, junior guard Teddy Allen, pushed the ball on the fastbreak.
Allen, a primary scorer who averaged 31.4 points per game last season at Western Nebraska Community College, said earlier in the week that nobody on the team has to play “hero ball.” He took this adage to heart, throwing a lob up to McGowens, who redirected the ball thunderously into the net: 43-24 Nebraska.
It was McGowens’ second alley-oop finish of the game. Everyone in attendance, maybe 200 in total including press, players, coaching staff, custodial staff and referees, revelled in the moment.
Though it will probably take until Dec. 9’s matchup against Georgia Tech to truly see the quality of this outfit, there was an inscrutable joy present in the Huskers’ play on Wednesday. The kind of dedication to basketball aesthetics which can only be pulled off in the event of a solid team letting go for a while in pursuit of enjoyment.
“It was a lot of fun. I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed coaching these guys,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “And when you have a group that loves to play and loves to compete, it just makes it fun and it makes the job so much easier when you know you have a group that works every time it steps in the gym.”
A 102-55 victory over McNeese State as a homer opener probably shouldn’t define a team’s season. For Nebraska, everyone expected the new-look Huskers to assert their dominance early and not let go. Thankfully for the team, that’s exactly what happened.
The game started out perfectly for the Huskers, with junior forward Lat Mayen and McGowens attempting and converting three 3-pointers in the space of the game's opening three minutes. Early, junior guard Dalano Banton showed his quality. There were questions in preseason whether or not Banton’s role would be more consistent with that of a primary playmaker, or if he’d be used in more of a forward role, considering his 6-foot-8 frame.
Hoiberg gave Banton the keys to the offense, and was paid in full for his faith. Early on in the game, Banton already had five assists, and ended the game with an impressive box score of 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.
"That's who Dalano Banton is. That's why he's so important for the team, because he can do a little bit of everything,” Hoiberg said. “Especially when we're small right now...he has the length to go up and contest...He just makes difficult plays look easy. If he completed that lob to start the second half he could've been pretty darn close to a triple double."
Another star on the team had a less enthused start to the game. Allen, who is expected to carry many of the scoring responsibilities on the team, took a while to heat up. He missed three of his first four field goal attempts.
After that, however, Allen showed why he was favored so heavily at West Virginia and Western Nebraska . Allen finished the half 3-of-6 from the field with seven points, and went 3-of-4 from the field in the second half, ending the game with 14 points in total.
“I thought Teddy did a really good job letting the game come to him. I don’t think he forced the issue early,” Hoiberg said. “He wasn’t scoring much at the beginning of the game but then he got it going, had a really good stretch where he really showed how capable he is.”
Nebraska’s balance in the offense was immediately apparent. By the end of the game, the Huskers had four players with 14 points and another two with 13. If this trend continues, it will make the Huskers a far more fearsome side than if it derived all of its ability from one or two primary scorers. If one or even two players are having a bad night, then the rest of the team can adapt to meet it.
Statistics website kenpom.com projected Nebraska’s defense to be significantly better than its offense this season, and at the same time, McNeese State’s offense is seen as the superior part of its game, though it still falls at 240th in the nation.
However, the Husker defense performed fabulously. McNeese’s offense, over 100 possessions, is expected to score about 95 points. However, if adjusted to 100 possessions, McNeese only scored about 70 points against the Huskers, a full 25 under their projection. Nebraska, by comparison, was projected to concede about 95.8 points per 100 possessions, and exceeded this metric considerably. Part of the reason for this is Nebraska’s 16 steals.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense because we understand that we can score a lot, we’ve got a lot of weapons,” junior guard Shamiel Stevenson said. “So, we make sure we don’t forget about the defensive end, because at the end of the day that’s even more important than our offense.”
Nebraska’s rather small list of returning veterans performed admirably, though their box score wouldn’t necessarily indicate this. Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson and sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo shot a combined 6-of-21, with Thorbjarnarson hitting a rather serviceable 2-of-5 from the 3-point line.
A lot of the reason for Ouedraogo’s poor-looking outing from the field is because he had multiple second-chance field goal attempts which he failed to convert. Still, in general, Ouedraogo showed class, particularly notable in his seven rebounds and respectable 16.7%defensive rebounding rate, similar to his numbers last season.
Stevenson showed class on the court, going 4-of-4 from the field and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. Despite a submitted waiver requesting Stevenson’s participation for the Huskers last season, the guard was forced to sit out the 2019-2020 season. Despite the long layoff, he’s shown his value early.
“It was a little surreal at first, it’s been you know, two years plus. It’s been good, once I got my feet wet, it felt really good,” Stevenson said. “And I love this team, and they make it even better because, you know, we play together.”
Nebraska’s poor free throw shooting was a running narrative throughout last season. And, while the 69% completion rate against McNeese State is only about average, it should help swing games for the Huskers if it stays constant.
While the Huskers shouldn’t rest on the feeling of a nearly faultless first game, it should put plenty of minds at ease that Nebraska has at least improved from the drubbing it experience last year at the hands of UC Riverside.
Now, Hoiberg and the Huskers have to deal with a new threat. Nevada is a significantly better team than McNeese State, and is similar in efficiency metrics to the Huskers. Nevada, too, is an extremely high tempo team. In many ways, Nevada will be a kind of mirror-match for the Huskers, who had up-and-down performances against teams similar to them.
The first hurdle was cleared effectively, as expected. There are more question marks against Nevada, which will easily be the toughest task of the Golden Window Classic, if the metrics imply anything. And, hopefully for the Huskers, Nebraska will be able to carry the spirit of the blowout McNeese state victory into Thanksgiving day.
“Really impressed with our guys. Going all the way back to June, a lot of these guys haven’t played a game since March,” Hoiberg said.” It’s all about cohesiveness, all those guys were pulling for each other. We were able to keep the minutes down which is very important when you play three or four games.”