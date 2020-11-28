Nebraska basketball bounced back from Wednesday’s loss with a win over North Dakota State in the final game of the Golden Window Classic. Nebraska’s hot shooting to start the game and ability to force turnovers and penetrate the paint in the second half led to a 79-57 victory.
After a quick start gave Nebraska a 15-point lead less than six minutes into the game, the advantage hovered around double digits the rest of the first half, before a 3-pointer from junior guard Jaxon Knotek cut the lead to 7 at halftime. Knotek was the only Bison to finish in double figures with 16 points off the bench. Despite strong shooting to end the first half, North Dakota State struggled from the field, finishing with percentages of 29% from the field and 25% on 3-pointers.
The Husker defense was stifling for much of the game, forcing 17 turnovers. Unlike Wednesday, Nebraska took advantage of the mistakes they forced. Junior guard Teddy Allen, who came into this game averaging four steals per game, tied for 10th in the country, had five steals. Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson added three of his own.
“I think we’re doing a great job with our hands, our aggressiveness,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We’re creating turnovers and deflections. I thought we really guarded them down the stretch, those last ten minutes were phenomenal, and that’s when we stretched it open.”
After the poor offensive performance against Nevada that saw many players struggle, many of the same players came back with more production on better efficiency. As a team, Nebraska shot a solid 46% from the field but just 28% on 3-pointers against the Bison. Junior guard Trey McGowens, who went scoreless against the Wolf Pack on 0-for-5 shooting, put up 19 points and five rebounds while serving as a primary instigator defensively.
“We really locked in on the defensive end, and we understand that offense is going to come,” McGowens said. “We have scorers. Defense is going to keep us in ball games, offense is going to win it for us.”
Sophomore guard Dalano Banton once again filled up the stat sheet, coming close to his first career triple-double, which would have made him the second Husker to ever record a triple double after guard Cam Mack last season. Banton tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Despite making just three of his 10 3-pointers, Allen finished with 22 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-17 shooting. Allen scored 17 of his points in the second half. Junior forward Lat Mayen was another bright spot with 12 points on 4-7 shooting.
An area that could use improvement for the Huskers is defensive rebounding. Nebraska was outrebounded for the second straight game, this time 51-42 by the Bison. Specifically, the Huskers allowed an overabundance of offensive rebounds, as the Bison grabbed 22 to Nebraska’s 10. North Dakota State junior guards Tyree Eady and Sam Griesel, the latter a Lincoln native and East High graduate, were instrumental in this area, finishing with 13 and 12 rebounds, respectively.
Even when its shots were not falling in the second half, Nebraska relied on defense and offensive penetration to earn a comfortable win. Players like Allen and McGowens have made a difference even when their shots aren’t falling, and that composure could be a key difference between this year’s Huskers and last year’s. With almost an entirely new roster, the Huskers will need to keep that up as they continue nonconference play on Dec. 1 against South Dakota.