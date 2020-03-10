Down to seven healthy scholarship players, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg bolstered his rotation for the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament by adding two football players in junior quarterback Noah Vedral and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Brant Banks, per an official release.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, Hoiberg announced that junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. and sophomore guard Cam Mack would not be with the team in Indianapolis as a continuation of an indefinite suspension enforced last Saturday. He hinted at a potential solution to the roster shortage, but did not elaborate.
Both Vedral and Banks played basketball in high school.
Vedral, a 6’1 200 lb guard from Wahoo, Nebraska, appeared in six games at quarterback for Nebraska in 2019 and made two starts. He completed 65 percent of his throws for 418 total yards and led a game-winning drive against Northwestern.
In his senior year of high school in 2017, the Bishop Neumann High School product was named the Lincoln Journal Star’s co-athlete of the Year. On the basketball court, he scored a career total of 1,286 points and led his school to three C-1 state championships.
Banks, a 6’7 300 lb forward from Houston, Texas, appeared in one game in Nebraska’s 2019 football season. As a junior at Westbury Christian High School in 2018, he averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He did not play basketball his senior year as he enrolled early at Nebraska in January of 2019.
Both Vedral and Banks are available to play in Nebraska’s first round matchup with Indiana (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) on Wednesday night, where the Huskers will look to snap a 16-game losing streak.
At 7-24 on the season, Nebraska would have to win the Big Ten Tournament to continue its season. Meanwhile, Indiana is currently one of the last eight teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament and needs at least one win in the Big Ten Tournament to solidify their spot. Indiana coach Archie Miller is 0-2 in his career in Big Ten Tournament games.
Nebraska and Indiana will tip off around 7:30 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the earlier game between Minnesota and Northwestern.