Nebraska baseball experienced a range of emotions in its series with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The Huskers started the series with a comeback walk-off win in the electrifying first game, capturing it 13-12. The Islanders took the following game 4-1, and drubbed Nebraska in the finale with a 21-4 blowout.
The runs came early and often in the opening game of the series. Islander freshman left fielder Josh Caraway hit a two-run homer in the top of the first to take an early 2-0 lead. That lead wouldn’t last long, as Husker senior catcher Griffin Everitt hit an equalizing two-run dinger for the Huskers in the bottom of the first.
The teams would again remain tied at the end of two, with the Islanders scoring a run on a sacrifice fly, and Nebraska plating a runner on a pickoff throwing error, tying the game at 3.
The Islanders held their first lead of the game after the third inning. A single, a double and a catcher’s interference quickly loaded the bases with just one out. Sophomore third baseman Nate White drew a walk to give the Islanders a 4-3 lead, and sophomore shortstop Tyler Linneweber drove in two on his ensuing single, putting the Islanders up three.
Nebraska only mustered one run on a sac fly in the bottom of the third, and the Huskers took a 6-4 deficit into the bottom of the sixth inning, where they captured their first lead of the game.
Sophomore third baseman Max Anderson drove in the inning’s first run on a single, plating senior center fielder Cam Chick. Everitt drove in two more on a triple, giving Nebraska a 7-6 advantage. Everitt was one of Nebraska’s best offensive performers in the game, falling a single short of hitting for the cycle and driving in four runs.
The Huskers put two more on the board in the sixth with a two-run blast from sophomore second baseman Brice Matthews, extending the lead to 9-6.
However, the lead would be short-lived, with the Islanders plating six runs in the following two innings. Four runs scored in the seventh, with none coming on hits. Two runs were walked in, with a fielder’s choice and throwing error plating the others.
Two more runs came across in the eighth on a single by junior center fielder Brendan Ryan, putting Nebraska in a three-run deficit entering the final frame.
With two wins in its two previous series coming on walk-offs, the script once again was there for late Nebraska heroics. Matthews started the ultimate inning strong with a leadoff double. Matthews reached third on a groundout, and got the first run of the frame on a wild pitch.
With Nebraska down to its final out, Chick walked and junior pinch hitter Colby Gomes was hit by a pitch, putting the winning run at the plate. Freshman pinch hitter Core Jackson got the Huskers a run closer, doubling to left field to score Chick and placing runners on second and third.
Junior left fielder Leighton Banjoff stepped up to the plate for the chance to give the Huskers their third walk-off win of the season. Facing his final strike he singled to left field, driving in the winning runs in the Huskers’ wildest contest of the season.
The second game would not be nearly as action-packed.
Sophomore pitcher Hayden Thomas tossed a gem of a game for the Islanders. Thomas only allowed one hit in over seven innings on the mound. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and tallied his third victory of the season.
Freshman closer Zach Garcia finished off the one-hitter, striking out three batters en route towards wrapping up the Islander victory.
The Islanders got an early lead in the top of the first inning, scoring on a fly out in foul territory. After five scoreless innings thanks to an excellent outing by Nebraska senior pitcher Shay Schanaman, the Islanders extended their lead in the top of the seventh.
Sophomore catcher Justin Taylor singled to left field, plating White, who scored from second after reaching on an error.
Nebraska put its lone run of the game on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Huskers loaded the bases and scored on a hit-by-pitch. Gomes had a chance to do more damage with the bases loaded, but struck out on a full count to quench the threat.
The Islanders put up two more runs in the top of the ninth, and improved their record to 11-10 on their season.
In the final game of the series, calling it a lopsided victory for the Islanders would be an understatement. In Nebraska’s worst home loss in 30 years, the Huskers fell 21-4.
The Islanders had a remarkable 23 hits in the contest, and smacked five home runs.
Eight Islanders notched multiple hits and multiple RBIs in the game. The Islanders scored in each of the first six innings, and put up 19 runs before the Huskers entered the scoring column.
On the mound, the Islanders were just as dominant. Junior starter Leo Perez allowed just two hits in his six innings pitched while striking out three. Perez held the Huskers hitless until the fourth inning, earning his second win of the season in the process.
Sophomore first baseman Max Puls was the standout performer on the red-hot Islander offense, leading the team with five hits, two doubles and two RBIs.
Sophomore designated hitter Tre Jones also had an outstanding day, hitting a double and a home run with three RBIs.
Jones’ homer came in a mammoth sixth inning for the Islanders. They plated six runs in the inning, including back-to-back homers by Jones and Taylor.
The third inning was also incredibly productive, netting five runs for the visitors.
Nebraska finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Matthews walked to open the inning, and made it to third on a Chick single. A groundout scored Matthews, and Chick scored later in the inning during the catcher’s throwing error on a dropped third strike.
Sophomore right fielder Caden Queck homered in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Islanders over the 20-run milestone.
The Huskers added two runs in the bottom of the night, but it was far too little, far too late.
Nebraska looks to have a much more successful outing in its next game, facing South Dakota State on Wednesday in Lincoln.