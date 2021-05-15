Two-out hits were the story of the game for Nebraska Friday night and the team used a big one Saturday afternoon to secure its first lead.
Missed opportunities cost the Huskers in the first inning, as they worked the bases loaded with only one out. Back-to-back strikeouts ended the frame with nothing to show, and Northwestern carried that momentum into the next couple innings.
“We load the bases with one out right out of the chute, and when you have an identity to start fast you can kind of sense it,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “We didn’t get that done today early, but that’s why you play complete nine-inning games.”
Nebraska senior pitcher Chance Hroch struggled to get ahead of Northwestern hitters, drawing three full counts to begin the contest. As the game progressed, Hroch began to settle in, but not before some timely hitting from the Wildcats.
The leadoff man reached base in the first three frames for Northwestern, with junior outfielder David Dunn beginning the second with a double. Senior outfielder Leo Kaplan got around on a fastball inside and drove him in for a 1-0 lead early.
Later in the second inning, freshman infielder Jay Beshears laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring in another run to put the Wildcats up 2-0. In the third inning, junior infielder Shawn Goosenberg began with a double and came around to score on a wild throw on his third base steal attempt.
Down 3-0, the Huskers were controlled through the first half of the game by senior pitcher Hank Christie, his first start of the year. With a limited pitching staff, he turned in his longest outing of the season, throwing four innings of shutout baseball.
However, Nebraska got to Christie in the fifth inning with senior outfielder Joe Acker’s second double of the day to start. A groundout moving Acker to third was followed by a two-run home run from junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach to cut down the lead to 3-2.
The Wildcats got the run back on a solo homer of their own, this time from senior outfielder Charlie Bourbon who came into the game batting .062. Two of his three hits on the season came against the Huskers Saturday afternoon, as he finished the day 2-for-4.
Coming in averaging the most home runs per game in the nation, Northwestern hit its second of the day to push its lead to 5-2. Junior infielder Anthony Calarco got a hold of a fastball and hit a laser over the right field wall off of senior pitcher Max Schreiber.
In typical Nebraska fashion, it fought back from the three-run deficit and took the lead in the seventh inning. It started with a single from senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark, who moved to third on an error and wild pitch.
Schwellenbach then walked and senior infielder Luke Roskam scored Hallmark on an RBI single, followed by a two-run double from freshman infielder Max Anderson. After two hit-by-pitches loaded the bases, Acker delivered a two-run single for a 7-5 Nebraska lead.
“My biggest thing was trying to be on time, and control my breathing to not let the moment get too big,” Acker said postgame. “We didn’t have any doubt that we were going to get back into that game.”
Another run came across to score on a wild pitch to push the Husker lead to 8-5, with junior pitcher Jake Bunz relieving Schreiber. Roskam kept the rally going in the bottom half of the eighth inning, drilling a solo home run to center field.
The Huskers kept pouring it on the Wildcats as Anderson followed with a double, and was moved to third on a single from senior outfielder Logan Foster. Senior outfielder Mojo Hagge, a defensive replacement, recorded an RBI fielder’s choice to push Nebraska’s lead to 10-5.
Junior infielder Griffin Everitt hit an RBI single into right field to make the score 11-5, with the Huskers scoring nine in their final two innings. Bunz retired the side in order to close out the win for the Big Red.
“I just didn’t think we were competitive enough early, and I don’t care what the game looks like that’s all I ask for,” Bolt said. “That’s why you play nine innings and with a good offense we need to be stout for all nine.”
Nebraska matched its total of 16 hits from yesterday as it continued to take advantage of a short-staffed Northwestern team. Anderson led the Huskers going 4-for-5 at the plate with a pair of runs batted in.
With the 11-5 victory, Nebraska takes the series from Northwestern and still remains in first place in the Big Ten standings. Holding a 0.5 game lead, the Huskers look to keep its red-hot stretch dating back to the previous weekend.
Nebraska’s season finale tomorrow afternoon against Northwestern has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats program. The Huskers will return to action on Friday to take on Indiana at 7:00 p.m.