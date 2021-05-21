Coming off of a series where the Nebraska baseball team poured 23 runs on Northwestern over two games, the Husker offense picked up right where it left off to defeat Indiana 8-5 on Friday night.
After an effortless frame from both starting pitchers in the first inning, the two teams came alive and put up crooked numbers in the second. Nebraska loaded the bases with one out, paving the way for a bases-clearing double from freshman infielder Brice Matthews for a 3-0 lead.
“We’ve been at our competitive best when we are ready to hit before we even get to the plate,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “It was so huge when we cracked the scoreboard to not only get one, but get three and after that we were off and running.”
He was sent home on the second consecutive double of the inning, this time off the bat of junior infielder Griffin Everitt to put Nebraska up 4-0. The Hoosiers responded with a solo blast from sophomore outfielder Grant Richardson and back-to-back RBI singles later in the frame to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Both starters struggled in their outings, a surprise given the form both were in prior to Friday’s contest. Junior pitcher Cade Povich only gave the Huskers four innings, while Hoosier junior pitcher Tommy Sommer was bounced after just 2.1 innings of work.
“I didn’t think Cade’s tempo was very good, and the last couple times out we’ve seen him on attack and I didn’t see that today,” Bolt said. “He did enough to keep us in the ballgame, but he competed really hard to get us through four innings.”
Freshman infielder Max Anderson, who was recently named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, launched a two-run homer in the third inning to extend the Husker lead to three. Matthews singled to begin the fourth, and senior outfielder Joe Acker scored him on an RBI double to continue the Huskers’ offensive onslaught.
Down 7-3, the Hoosiers began to chip away at the lead, slapping a double down the line and getting a run back on an RBI single from senior infielder Jeremy Houston in the bottom of the fourth inning. This ended Povich’s day after surrendering four earned runs in as many innings on eight hits.
Junior reliever Koty Frank came into the game holding a 7-4 lead and performed admirably in holding that advantage. He threw a scoreless fifth and sixth inning while striking out three, setting up the Huskers down the stretch for their lockdown closers.
Nebraska’s offense was also held at bay during the middle innings as Hoosier senior pitcher Grant Macciocchi was dominant out of the bullpen. Three shutout frames of no-hit baseball kept Indiana within striking distance.
Relieving Frank was junior pitcher Jake Bunz, who entered the game in the seventh inning and quickly got two outs. However Bunz then faltered, issuing a walk to junior infielder Cole Barr, who was driven home by Richardson to cut the deficit to 7-5.
Macciocchi got into his first jam in the eighth inning, allowing both a leadoff walk and a one-out single to put two runners on base. A wild pitch moved both up 90 feet with two outs, but a big strikeout stranded both Nebraska runners in scoring position and kept the score 7-5.
Bunz struck out the side in the bottom half of the eighth frame to send the contest to the final inning with the heart of the Huskers order upcoming. Junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach came through with some insurance in the form of a leadoff homer to push the Huskers advantage to 8-5 in the top of the ninth.
Providing his own run support, Schwellenbach took the mound in the bottom of the ninth inning and retired the side in order. It marks his sixth save on the season to give Nebraska momentum heading into a tough rest of the weekend.
“I felt we were there tonight, we were very competitive and we played loose all game long and we saw what happened,” Bolt said. “All we ask is for them to give us their competitive best and it allowed us not to make too much of the situation tonight.”
With the win, the Huskers maintain their spot atop the Big Ten conference standings, improving their record to 26-11. Now holding a two-game lead over second-place Michigan, Nebraska gears up for a tough final stretch against the best in the conference.
The Huskers will play two games tomorrow with the first at noon against Ohio State on BTN+. They then take on Indiana at 5:30 p.m., which can be seen on ESPNU.