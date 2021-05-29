Fresh off of a Big Ten championship and preparing for an NCAA Regional appearance, the Huskers took the series win against second-place Michigan.
Nebraska got a dominant outing in Friday night’s game from junior pitcher Cade Povich, a game which proved to be a pitching duel throughout. An RBI single in the sixth inning from senior infielder Luke Roskam was the difference for the Huskers, who ended the game 1-0 victors.
Povich’s immaculate inning , a rare feat in college baseball, got the crowd going in the game early. From there it was a further masterpiece for the young pitcher as he went seven innings with nine strikeouts, blanking Michigan.
“I thought Cade was absolutely unbelievable, the changeup was the equalizer for him and was competitive all game long,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “I’ve never been a part of an immaculate inning like that, and it tells you how big of a stud Povich is.”
In the other dugout, the Wolverines got a great start from their Friday night ace, sophomore pitcher Steven Hajjar. He went the distance in his longest start of the year, keeping a high-powered Husker offense at bay, only surrendering the one run.
The lone run in the sixth frame came with two outs already gone and began with a single from junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach. He stole second and Roskam poked a base hit through the shifted infield to give Nebraska the 1-0 advantage.
Bolt turned to his bullpen in the eighth inning as junior pitcher Jake Bunz came in for an inning of relief to hold the score. He struck out two and lined up Schwellenbach for a 1-2-3 ninth, confirming a 1-0 victory for the Huskers Friday afternoon.
“Being able to scratch one out in front of this amazing fan base felt really good obviously coming off of last season,” Schwellenbach said postgame. “I was super confident throwing in the bullpen, and I just followed suit of the two who threw before me.”
Both teams only managed four hits on the afternoon and struggled against two of the best arms in the Big Ten. The win extended the Huskers winning streak to nine and improved their record to 30-11 on the season.
With rain in the forecast for Sunday all day long, Saturday turned into a doubleheader and Senior Saturday for the nine graduates. Similar to Friday, both teams got outstanding starts from their starting pitchers in another low-scoring affair for game one.
The Wolverines broke through in the fourth inning after Husker senior pitcher Chance Hroch surrendered two walks to leadoff the frame. Both moved over to second and third on a passed ball, leading to an RBI fielder’s choice from senior infielder Griffin Mazur for a 1-0 lead.
Michigan added yet another in the following inning after a one-out single from sophomore infielder Clark Elliott. Once again a wild pitch moved him up 90 feet, and he was brought around on an RBI single from sophomore infielder Tito Flores.
Down 2-0, Nebraska’s offense sputtered all day long as it only mustered five hits on weak contacts. Wolverine sophomore starter Clark Weston dominated the top offense in the Big Ten and tossed seven scoreless innings, matching Povich’s opus the day before.
Defense dominated the first game of the doubleheader as both teams infield made spectacular plays to keep the game low-scoring. Freshman infielder Max Anderson had a wonderful diving stop to cut down a base hit and prevent a run from scoring in the opening inning.
Schwellenbach was returned the favor as he was robbed of a hit by senior infielder Ben Sems, who fired a spinning throw to first for the out. Senior outfielder Mojo Hagge made a highlight reel diving catch in the sixth inning in foul territory to keep the crowd engaged.
However, Michigan’s pitching proved to be too much for the Huskers as they dropped the second game of the series 2-0 and set the stage for the rubber match.
Nebraska turned to junior pitcher Kyle Perry for game three as he took the mound in the series finale, just his third start of the year since a Tommy-John surgery. In his longest outing of the season, Perry went three innings and only allowed one runner reach base in his start.
The Huskers had had a hit in each of the first two innings with nothing doing until a solo home run from senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark put Nebraska up 1-0. It was the first long ball of the series and broke the scoreless tie.
Three more runs were poured on the Wolverine starter, junior Ben Dragani, as he began the fourth frame with a leadoff walk. Anderson drove in the run on an RBI single to give the Huskers a two-run lead with still no outs.
Another walk and a bunt single from junior infielder Griffin Everitt loaded the bases for senior outfielder Logan Foster on senior day. He delivered with an RBI single to keep the rally alive and gave Nebraska a 3-0 lead. The Huskers added another to make it 4-0 on a sacrifice fly.
Junior pitcher Shay Schanaman, Nebraska’s usual day three starter, came out of the bullpen and threw four innings to keep the score constant. He struck out five and looked dominant in relief, a role in which he thrived in just a year ago.
Schanaman escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning after back-to-back singles put Michigan in prime position. A strikeout ended the threat and held the Wolverines to a zero in the run column.
Anderson added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a solo blast to left field, putting the Huskers up 5-0. Michigan got to freshman pitcher Emmett Olson in the ninth frame after an RBI single and two-run homer brought the score to 5-3.
However, it was Schwellenbach who closed the door with two outs and secured the 5-3 victory over Michigan and the series win. He improved Nebraska’s record to 31-12 and gave them a much-needed win to finish off the regular season.
The Huskers will now wait until the NCAA selection show on Monday at 11:00 a.m., to find out where they will be traveling to for regional play. It will be Nebraska’s first regional game since the 2019 season where they lost in the Oklahoma City regional.