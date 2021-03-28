Nebraska baseball defeated Minnesota 10-2 on Sunday afternoon to complete the series sweep of the Golden Gophers.
This win marks six straight for the 11-4 Huskers, and the team’s first season sweep of Minnesota since 2014.
A trend of the weekend continued on Sunday as the Huskers got on the board in the first inning, going up 1-0. This came courtesy of an RBI groundout by junior infielder Cam Chick, who finished the weekend with seven total RBIs.
“Any time you can grab the momentum early it really sets the tone for the game and gets guys having a good approach right away,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “Acker and Chick have done a good job at the top of the lineup this weekend and it sets the tone for the rest of our at bats.”
It turned out to be the story of yet another big inning as Nebraska exploded for four runs in the third inning. Chick delivered on an RBI single this time, making it 2-0.
Senior infielder Luke Roskam came through with another big hit after his grand slam yesterday, scoring two on a single up the middle. After a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded taken by senior outfielder Mojo Hagge, Nebraska jumped out to a 5-0 advantage.
Nebraska got a strong outing from junior pitcher Shay Schanaman who only allowed one run through the first seven innings. After a leadoff single to start the game, Schanaman retired the next 13 batters in order with little trouble.
He surrendered a total of four baserunners all day on three hits and a walk. On the last day of a series where pitching is normally scarce, Schanaman delivered a star performance and earned a standing ovation from the Husker faithful.
“Getting ahead and throwing strikes early and often helped me today, I trusted my two-seam today and just threw it with confidence,” Schanaman said postgame. “I didn’t do anything different, I was just on and in attack mode all game.”
The Golden Gophers’ defensive woes continued as they committed two errors on the day, with the latter costing the team a run. With two outs in the sixth inning, senior outfielder Joe Acker lined a ball that bounced right off of the right fielder’s glove, pushing the Husker lead to 6-0.
On the weekend, Minnesota committed a total of nine errors which opened the door for Nebraska to capitalize.
Nebraska scored three runs to go up 9-0 on a single hit in the bottom of the seventh inning. Three runners were walked in the frame, and two more were hit by a pitch.
Minnesota fought back against senior pitcher Max Schreiber, who replaced Schanman after 7.1 innings pitched. Schreiber gave up a two-run single to Minnesota junior outfielder Andrew Wilhite. He forced a double-play ball to get out of the inning and sophomore pitcher Caleb Feekin retired Minnesota in the ninth for the 10-2 victory, earning the save.
A good weekend for the Huskers will set them up with momentum heading into a road series next weekend. Solid hitting and pitching performances in all four games have propelled Nebraska into a second-place tie in the Big Ten standings with Michigan.
“Winning is fun and it’s good to have fans back and kind of give us some juice early in these ballgames,” Schanaman said. “We just go out there and try to win the day and it feels good to take four this weekend.”
The Huskers will be on the road next weekend to take on Illinois in a three-game series with games televised on BTN+. Game one will be on Friday with first pitch set at 4:00 p.m. in Champaign, Illinois.