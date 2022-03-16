Nebraska baseball swept the New Mexico State Aggies in a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday pushing their overall record to 7-9 in the process.
In game one against the Aggies, senior starting pitcher Dawson McCarville put on quite the performance for the Huskers, striking out 10 batters while allowing just one hit in six innings pitched.
Coming into the ball game with momentum after winning by walk-off on Monday night, the Huskers picked up right where they left off.
With two men on and two outs in the bottom of the first inning, sophomore second baseman Brice Matthews singled to left center field, scoring freshman outfielder Luke Jessen.
Two batters later, the Huskers loaded the bases for freshman catcher Josh Caron who singled over the head of the middle infield, scoring two and extending the Huskers’ lead in the first inning to 3-0.
After McCarville retired the Aggies in the second inning, the Huskers continued their hot start on offense.
Senior designated hitter Griffin Everitt hit his third home run in two games in the bottom of the frame, crushing the ball over the left field wall and scoring Jessen, which extended Nebraska’s lead to 6-0.
Nebraska continued dominating the Aggies in the bottom half of the fourth. Back-to-back doubles from freshman shortstop Core Jackson and sophomore first baseman Max Anderson followed by some wild pitching from Aggies senior relief pitcher Frank Dickson IV gave the Huskers two more runs, opening up the floodgates.
After two fielding errors in the seventh inning for the Aggies, Nebraska plated four more runs on RBI singles from freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim, Jackson and Anderson, pushing the lead to double digits at 12-0.
Despite a late six-run ninth inning effort from New Mexico State, the Huskers snuck out of game
one of the series with a 12-6 win.
Entering game two at Haymarket Park on Wednesday afternoon, the Aggies came seeking revenge as they got their bats going early.
Freshman pitcher Drew Christo started on the mound for the Huskers before being pulled in the first inning after walking three Aggie batters. Husker manager Will Bolt then decided to bring in freshman pitcher Jackson Brockett who got out of the inning with no damage done.
Nebraska was retired in order by Aggies junior starting pitcher Rorik Maltrud through the first two innings of the game, unable to repeat the Tuesday night performance.
Aggie junior infielder Edwin Martinez-Pagani tripled to lead off the top of the second inning and was later brought in on a RBI single from junior shortstop Brandon Dieter into the left field gap. On the ensuing at-bat, sophomore infielder Gunner Antillon singled up the middle, scoring senior outfielder Tommy Tabak and pushing the Aggie lead to 2-0.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Aggies received another lead off triple, this time from Tabak who then scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Antillon extending their lead to three runs.
Fortunately for the Huskers, they were able to respond in the bottom of the frame. An error by sophomore left fielder Nolan Funke allowed Jackson to get on first base, followed by an Anderson single that advanced Jackson to second.
With the red hot Everitt at the plate, Maltrud started to show signs of weakness, throwing two wild pitches past the catcher that scored both runners on base, cutting the Aggie lead to just one run.
With junior pitcher Braxton Bragg on the mound for the seventh, the Aggies started to connect with the ball once again.
Back-to-back singles from sophomore first basemanLogan Gallina and Funke put runners on the corners for the Aggies, forcing Bolt and the Huskers to make another pitching change. This time, they turned to senior pitcher Tyler Martin.
Martin struck out the first batter he faced but also allowed Funke to steal second base. Martin then forced sophomore outfielder Preston Godfrey into a groundout to Jackson at shortstop, who bobbled the ball and threw a one-hopper to Anderson at first. The throw ultimately missed the target and scored both Aggie runners to push the lead to 5-2.
Looking for life on offense, the Huskers' prayers were answered as senior outfielder Cam Chick sent a moonshot over the right field wall, scoring Caron to make it a 5-4 game. Nebraska remained down one entering the bottom of the ninth inning.
Everitt drew a walk with one out, bringing in speedy junior outfielder Luke Sartori to pinch run.
After a balk from Aggie junior pitcher Alex Bustamonte advanced Sartori to second, Matthews also got on base via a walk. Next, an Anglim RBI single through the right side of the infield to tie the game at 5.
Caron struck out following Anglim’s hit, then the Aggies intentionally walked Chick to load the bases and try and get a force out to end the inning.
In heroic fashion, senior infielder Efry Cervantes stepped up to the plate and delivered for the Huskers, singling over the first baseman's head and scoring Matthews from third to win the game and sweep New Mexico State in the two game series.
The Huskers return to Haymarket Park on Friday night as they take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:35 p.m., the first of a three-game series with the Islanders.