Nebraska baseball split two games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday and Monday, earning a walk off victory in Monday’s thrilling series finale.
The Huskers’ record now sits at 5-9 following the two contests.
In the first game of the series at the Mavericks’ Tal Anderson Field, the offense for Nebraska could not get going. Nebraska had three total hits in the game and struck out 11 times.
After both teams were retired in order in the first inning, the Huskers opened up the scoring in the top of the second.
With one out and the bases empty, freshman designated hitter Josh Caron worked his way into a walk. Caron advanced on a wild pitch, then freshman shortstop Core Jackson drove him in to open the scoring.
Husker senior pitcher Koty Frank got out of the bottom of the inning without any damage done, despite walking two batters. The team’s bats went cold after their lead off run, not recording another hit until the fifth inning.
The Mavericks responded in the third inning, as senior outfielder Harrison Denk led off with a double to left center field. Following Denk’s hit, senior outfielder Will Hanafan laid down a sacrifice bunt that was thrown over the head of senior first baseman Colby Gomes, scoring Denk from second and tying up the ballgame at 1-1.
Sophomore infielder Mike Boeve continued the Mavericks’ strong inning with a two-run home run to extend Omaha’s lead. Frank came back strong, forcing the next two Maverick batters into groundouts and striking out the third to end the inning strong.
With the Mavericks on top 3-1 in the sixth inning, the Huskers found some life on offense.
Caron reached first base with two outs on an error from Maverick sophomore shortstop Devin Hurdle, leading to a Jackson two-run blast over right center field that tied the score at 3-3. Things remained level until the ninth inning.
With nobody on base and one man out, Omaha senior outfielder Jack Lombardi doubled to left center field, putting the winning run in scoring position. On the ensuing at-bat, Denk walked it off for the Mavericks as he singled to right field, scoring Lombardi to secure a 4-3 win.
Playing at home in Haymarket Park on Monday, Nebraska looked to bounce back as it has a record of 19-1 in home openers since the opening of Haymarket Park in 2002.
Fighting for his life early, Nebraska senior pitcher Shay Schanaman got out of the first two innings with no damage done despite walking two batters and a single from Maverick sophomore catcher Matt Baughn.
After Mavericks senior pitcher Mark Timmins kept the Huskers off the scoreboard again in the second inning, Boeve did what he does best in the top of the third.
Leading off the top half of the inning, Boeve crushed the baseball over the head of Husker right fielder redshirt freshman Garrett Anglim for a solo shot, giving the Mavericks an early 1-0 lead.
Hurdle led off in the fourth inning for the Mavericks, delivering a line drive to left center field that caused junior outfielder Leighton Banjoff to slide, forcing the ball out of his glove for a second Husker error.
Keeping the momentum in their direction, Lombardi singled to right field, scoring Hurdle from first and increasing the Maverick’s lead to two runs.
The Huskers were able to get the bases loaded in the fourth, but once again left all three men on base after Gomes popped out to second base with two outs in the inning.
Similar to game one, Nebraska’s offense found life in the sixth inning, as Everitt connected with a ball over the right field wall, getting the Huskers on the scoreboard down 2-1. Continuing Everitt’s hot start to the inning, Matthews singled for his second hit of the ball game to left center and then advanced to second base after an error from Denk in left field, putting the tying run on base.
Matthews stole third base, then Anglim delivered his best hit of the season on a double down the third base line, scoring Matthews easily and tying up the game at 2-2.
Lombardi started the top of the seventh inning with a leadoff double and was later brought in on a wild pitch from junior pitcher Mason Ornelas, regaining the lead for the Mavericks as the Huskers came up to bat down one run.
On Blunt’s first batter faced, senior infielder Efry Cervantes took a pitch down the middle deep to right field, igniting the Huskers offense. Banjoff followed up the home run with a walk, then Everitt once again delivered for the Huskers, hitting the ball into the right field bullpen and giving Nebraska a two run lead heading into the eighth, 5-3.
The Mavericks answered with a run in the top of the eighth inning after sophomore pitcher Emmett Olson came in for Ornelas.
With one out in the top of the ninth inning, Rosario was hit by a pitch, putting the tying run on base for the Mavericks. Speedy sophomore infielder Cam Frederick came in to pinch run for Rosario as Olson got the heavy-hitting Boeve to fly out to left field, leaving the Mavericks with one out left in the inning.
Olson could not keep the Mavericks at bay, giving up back-to-back singles that scored Frederick from first and tied the game at 5-5. After an ensuing Olson walk that loaded the bases, Huskers manager Will Bolt brought in relief pitcher Braxton Bragg, who got the Huskers out of the inning without further incident.
The Husker bats saved the day in the team’s home opener. Sophomore third baseman Max Anderson doubled down the left field line with one out, followed by a Everitt blooper into the gap between right field and center, scoring Anderson easily from second and winning the game for the Huskers, 6-5.
Everett went 4-for-4 in the ballgame for the Huskers with two home runs and four RBIs, the best individual hitting performance by a Husker all season.
The Huskers return to action Tuesday night at home against New Mexico State in a two game series against the Aggies.