A day after big hits eluded the team for seven innings, Nebraska baseball started fast and furious against Penn State with a five-run first frame. En route to setting a new season high in hits, the Huskers dominated the Nittany Lions for an 11-2 win.
Nebraska got off to a hot start after struggling to knock in runs early yesterday, as it exploded for five first inning runs to put the game out of reach early. The Huskers led the game off with three straight hits, including a two-run double from junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach.
Six total hits were tallied in the first frame. Senior infielder Luke Roskam delivered a two-run single, and freshman infielder Brice Matthews slapped an RBI single to make it 5-0. Roskam added a double later in the fifth inning to continue his strong weekend so far, finishing 2-for-5 on the day.
“What a tone we set there early, picking up where we left off in the back half of the game yesterday,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “The first six innings or so it was just an incredible onslaught of being ready to hit and competing with two strikes.”
However, it was senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark who paced the Huskers all day as he finished the game going 4-for-5, including a double in the seventh that knocked in two runs. Along with his four base hits, he also drew a walk in the fourth inning.
Both teams got a run in the second frame as junior infielder Cam Chick got back on track with an RBI double. Penn State then scored on an RBI single from junior infielder Parker Hendershot, making it 6-1. A dominant performance on the mound from senior pitcher Chance Hroch kept the Nittany Lions offense quiet.
In total, Hroch went seven strong innings, marking his longest appearance in his career as a Husker after transferring this year. 12 of his 16 outs on balls put in play were courtesy of the groundout, proving his sinker effective.
“You could tell right away that the sink was there today, and they were chopping a lot of balls that our defense played really well,” Bolt said. “He was tunneling the fastball and the slider and he limited big innings today.”
With a win today, it is Hroch’s first since March 13 against the Iowa Hawkeyes over a month ago.
After a pair of poor starts against Minnesota and Illinois, Hroch got back on track today, only allowing two runs on five hits. In five of his seven innings, he only faced three batters.
Both teams once again added a run in the fourth inning to keep the game at 7-2 with Nebraska out in front. The Huskers opened the game up further late, extending the lead to 10-2 with an RBI single from freshman infielder Max Anderson in the sixth inning and Hallmark’s two-run double in the seventh.
Senior pitcher Max Schreiber replaced Hroch in the eighth and struck out the side in order, helping the senior get back on track after giving up two runs against Illinois. In the top of the ninth, Nebraska extended their advantage to 11-2 on an RBI single from freshman infielder Jack Steil in his lone hit.
“That’s vintage Max Schreiber when he’s going good, today he was on attack and his slider was very sharp,” Bolt said. “That’s what we saw from him on Wednesday in the live outing and it was good to see that today.”
With a nine-run lead, Bolt turned the ball over to sophomore pitcher Ethan Bradford for his first appearance of the season in the ninth inning. After giving up a leadoff single, Bradford retired the next three batters to end his first relief appearance without allowing a run.
The Huskers’ record improves to 17-6 as they still maintain a grip on the top spot in the Big Ten conference standings.The win against Penn State marks Nebraska’s sixth straight conference series win.
Every starter in the Husker’s lineup reached base on a hit aside from senior outfielder Mojo Hagge, who struggled at the plate. As a team however, Nebraska tallied 17 hits which sets a season high for hits in a game this season.
“You’ve got to be willing to drive the ball to the other side of the field and that sets up everything else for you,” Bolt said. “Up and down the lineup there were just a ton of big hits in the middle of the field.”
Nebraska will go for the sweep of Penn State tomorrow as first pitch is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.. Junior pitcher Shay Schanaman will toe the rubber for the Huskers while junior pitcher Kyle Virbitsky will pitch for the Nittany Lions.