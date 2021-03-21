What a difference a week makes for the Nebraska baseball team.
A week ago the Huskers were held to one run through six innings by Iowa sophomore pitcher Duncan Davitt on just two hits. On Sunday, the Huskers jumped on Davitt early, propelling them to a series victory over the Hawkeyes.
“We got some really tough players on this team, and after Friday there were two ways this series could go,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “We fought back and competed and I’m really proud of our guys for the way they played.”
The long ball proved to be the main factor once again, as the wind whipped and pushed balls over the wall all afternoon. Iowa freshman infielder Tyler Snep got things going with a line drive three-run home run to put the Hawkeyes up 3-1 in the first inning.
However, in the second inning Nebraska hung a six spot on five hits, with the highlight being back-to-back triples with one out in the frame. They all came around to score which forced Iowa to use three pitchers from their bullpen in that frame alone as the Huskers took a 7-3 lead.
From there it was all Nebraska as it played error-free defense as sophomore infielder Spencer Schwellenbach made some run-saving plays. Nebraska’s defense, which leads the nation with a .996 fielding percentage, has been a staple of this team’s identity coming in clutch for a struggling pitching staff.
“Hats off to our defense, it was a really tough day to play defense with the wind blowing the way it was this weekend,” Bolt said. “We made some plays that took some runs of the board and it takes a lot of mental toughness and focus to do that.”
Freshman infielder Max Anderson came up big again with another home run, this time a three-run shot in the sixth inning. It marked his fourth of the year through eleven games and put Nebraska up 11-4, giving their bullpen a big cushion.
In total, there were 16 walks during the game as Nebraska junior pitcher Shay Schanaman struggled to find a rhythm and was pulled after just 2.2 innings pitched. The Huskers used four bullpen arms to get through the game.
Junior pitcher Koty Frank was the winning pitcher for Nebraska while senior pitcher Max Schreiber closed down Iowa in the final two innings to record the save. Davitt was given the loss for the Hawkeyes.
The bottom three of the order contributed in the win Sunday, combining for five hits on 14 at bats while knocking in three runs. 13 runs marks a news season-high for Nebraska as the team heads into its first home series.
“Any time you can win a series on the road in this league you’ve done a good job and we’re going to enjoy this one,” Bolt said. “We’ll take tomorrow off and get back at it on Tuesday for our home opener.”
The Huskers will host Minnesota for their first series this season at Haymarket Park. Game one will be on Friday at 2:00 p.m., and all four games of the series can be watched on BTN+.