A night after the Huskers tied their season high in walks with 10 issued, a dominant start from junior pitcher Shay Schanaman and some offensive help on top of that crushed NJIT.
One needed source of help came in the form of senior outfielder Joe Acker, who went an incredible 4-for-5 on the afternoon. His triple to begin the game set the tone for the Huskers, setting the stage for senior infielder Luke Roskam. Roskam took the lead for the Huskers, beating out a ground ball for an RBI.
“Seems like, when Acker puts a good swing on it to start the game, it puts us in a good mind space, and led us off with a triple,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “We were able to cash in there and we made some really loud outs just finding barrels.”
Schanaman was efficient and effective through three innings, holding a low pitch count of 38 while keeping the Highlanders off the board. Acker added another run for the Huskers on a solo home run in the third to make it 2-0.
For the second half inning in a row, a long ball started the opposition’s scoring, this one off the bat of NJIT senior outfielder Matt Cocciadiferro, who cut the Husker lead in half. Unfortunately for the Highlanders, tense innings eventually gave way to Nebraska’s barrage in the fourth.
The Huskers loaded the bases with no outs and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly from senior outfielder Logan Foster for a 3-1 advantage. Three consecutive RBI singles then pushed the lead to 6-1, and a fourth from junior infielder Griffin Everitt extended the lead to six.
Then, the game saw a rarity in college baseball. Junior infielder Cam Chick rifled a ball off the wall and touched all four bases on his way to a three-run inside-the-park home run. Finally, a flyout finally ended the frame, but not before Nebraska had scored eight runs to put the game out of reach.
Up 10-1, the Huskers stayed on the attack, answering their previous inning with another crooked number with two free passes to start. A flyout moved the runners and paved the way for a two-run single courtesy of junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach.
Two RBI doubles and a two-run home run from freshman infielder Brice Matthews continued the onslaught and made it 16-1 by only the fifth inning. Schanaman carried on his impressive outing on the mound as he held NJIT to one run through six frames.
“We really needed him to have a good outing and save some arms, but equally as important was getting some run support,” Bolt said. “I thought Shay was really good and his fastball had a ton of life to it.”
The Highlanders did get a run in the seventh inning after a single and a fielding error allowed a run to come across. Three errors on the day continued the trend of inconsistent fielding for Nebraska, a part of the game usually elite for Bolt.
A hit-by-pitch from Roskam and a pinch-hit double from senior infielder Gunner Hellstrom gave the Huskers 17 runs in the contest, matching their season high. The 15-run lead also set a new season high in run differential during a game.
Sophomore pitcher Caleb Feekin replaced Schanaman, the latter finishing the afternoon with seven innings pitched and five strikeouts. The junior allowed only one earned run in his start and saved much-needed pitching for the rematch with Arkansas.
“Jeff Christy told me after the game that I was going to get the ball today and he needed some length, and I wanted that opportunity,” Schanaman said postgame. “I try to go nine every start and I’m glad that I was able to do my job and save some arms.”
Feekin came in and walked the leadoff man, allowing a two-run homer on the next pitch from senior infielder Paul Franzoni. He retired the next three in order to limit the damage, and kept the score at 17-4.
Senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark launched Nebraska’s fourth long ball of the game over the centerfield wall for an 18-4 lead and a new season-high run total. He gave the Huskers their 18th hit of the ballgame, a complete turnaround from Saturday night’s five-hit performance.
Sophomore pitcher Braxton Bragg got the call to shut the door and did just that as he retired the side in order. It gave Nebraska its second win of the regional and injected confidence into a lineup desperately needing some life.
The Huskers remain alive with the win and set the stage for a rematch against top-seeded Arkansas tonight at 8:00 p.m. in an elimination game for Nebraska.