Junior pitcher Cade Povich threw seven shutout innings, matching his season-high. His heroics helped lift Nebraska baseball to a 4-0 victory over Michigan State.
The win marked Nebraska’s fourth shutout of the season, while improving its record to 19-6, the Huskers’ best start since 2008.
The game’s tone was set early as both pitchers came out of the gates on fire, starting a pitcher’s duel. Michigan State junior pitcher Mason Erla showed why he is the Friday night guy for the Spartans, striking out six batters through three innings.
Povich matched Erla through three frames, making quick work of the Spartan hitters. The teams combined for eight strikeouts and only mustered two hits at the end of the third.
However, Nebraska broke through in the fourth after a hit-by-pitch on senior outfielder Joe Acker got things started. After being moved over to second on a deep fly ball, junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach broke the tie on an RBI double to put the Huskers up 1-0.
Following a single by junior infielder Cam Chick which moved Schwellenbach to third, freshman infielder Max Anderson made the game 2-0 on an RBI groundout. Povich put up another zero on the mound after surrendering a walk to hold the lead after the fourth inning.
Nebraska added two more runs in the next inning on an RBI double from Acker and an error on freshman infielder Mitch Jebb after he short-hopped the throw to first. The Huskers held the lead at 4-0 after Povich continued his dominant outing on the bump, curbing any possible Spartan momentum.
Usually rock solid defensively, the Huskers committed two errors in the sixth inning, leading to the Spartans loading the bases with one out. Povich forced a huge double play ball off the bat of senior infielder Bailey Peterson to get out of the frame with no damage.
“When you make a couple errors in the inning, you want your guy on the mound to make a pitch when needed and that’s what we did,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “There was some missed execution on offense but Schwellenbach’s big hit was the difference in the game.”
Out of the bullpen, Michigan State got a great performance from freshman pitcher William Christophersen, who gave the Spartans 2.1 innings. He didn’t allow a run and shut down the Huskers offense after they had forced Erla out of the game after the fifth inning.
In the end, the Spartans were one-upped by Povich, who didn’t allow a single run over his seven innings of work. He issued four free passes, but made the big pitches when needed in his third straight quality start.
“He was really sharp from the get go, attacking the zone with good command and he made a big pitch to get off the fielder in the third,” Bolt said. “His fastball was really good and it wasn’t the prettiest day ever, but we did enough to win today.”
Junior pitcher Jake Bunz relieved Povich and pitched a scoreless eighth inning after striking out two, holding the lead at 4-0.
Bolt let Bunz finish the game off, as he once again held the Spartans to zero runs, completing the shutout and extending Nebraska’s win streak to five. With his two innings not allowing a run, it extends his streak to 14.2 innings without allowing a score.
“He’s been really good for us on the back end, but Bunz didn’t bat an eye in a high leverage situation and finished the game off,” Bolt said. “We had the pitching today and if we don’t have that today we don’t win the game.”
The Huskers let their pitching go to work in exactly the type of game Bolt wants on a Friday, starting the weekend off with a win. Nebraska keeps hold of its first place spot in the Big Ten maintaining a half-game lead over Michigan.
Uncharacteristically, the Huskers were shaky in the field — one of the nation’s top five fielding teams committed two errors on Friday night. Although those errors didn’t come back to hurt Nebraska, it appears to be an area to monitor going forward in the weekend series.
Nebraska will face Michigan State with a chance to win the series tomorrow with first pitch at 2:00 p.m. on BTN+. For the Huskers, senior pitcher Chance Hroch will take the mound and battle with freshman pitcher Nick Powers.