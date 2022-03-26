Nebraska baseball started its conference season in electrifying fashion, tallying a season high 13 runs in its 13-9 victory.
Freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim had a monumental day at the dish for the Huskers. Anglim drove in a team-high six runs on two doubles, the only Husker to earn multiple hits.
Anglim’s first RBI came in the bottom of the first, where Nebraska was facing a 1-0 deficit, the fourth straight game Nebraska has trailed after the top of the first. Facing a full count with two outs, Anglim knocked a double past the shift in center field, plating the first two Huskers.
Michigan tied it in the top of the second, on a single by junior right fielder Clark Elliot.
Anglim delivered again in the bottom of the third, with his sacrifice fly scoring senior left fielder Cam Chick, giving Nebraska a 3-2 advantage.
After a scoreless fourth, Nebraska entered the wildest inning of its season yet.
Senior pitcher Koty Frank had his way with the first two batters of the inning, earning a strikeout and a groundout. The next four batters would not go down as easy.
On the first pitch of the at-bat, Michigan senior third baseman Matt Frey launched the ball over the right field fence for a home run. The following batter, junior catcher Jimmy Obertop, also went yard, giving Michigan the 4-3 lead.
The barrage did not stop there for the Wolverines. Junior first baseman Ted Burton hit the third consecutive dinger off Frank, and junior left fielder Tito Flores subsequently ended the home run parade in style with an opposite field blast to right.
Michigan’s four straight homers marked a new Big Ten record, only one away from tying the NCAA record.
Despite giving up four consecutive home runs, Frank was awarded the win, thanks in large part to what the Husker offense pulled off in the bottom of the fifth.
Sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews led the inning off with a single, and Chick walked to put two on the bases. Sophomore third baseman Max Anderson delivered a big single up the middle, scoring Matthews.
The next batter walked to load the bases for Anglim, who came to the rescue once more, promptly clearing the bases on an outfield double.
Another walk and single reloaded the bases, where Anglim walked in to give Nebraska its fifth run of the inning. The Huskers’ season-high sixth run of the inning crossed the plate after a pickoff attempt found its way into the outfield, and Nebraska claimed a 9-6 advantage after five.
Nebraska’s sixth inning was similarly successful, and featured another unlikely chain of events. A two-out single and two walks loaded the bases, putting the Husker bats in prime position to score.
However, the Husker bats would not be needed for the next three runs to cross the plate. Junior center fielder Luke Sartori was hit by a pitch, scoring a run.
Michigan brought in senior pitcher Angelo Smith for relief, who then plunked the first two batters he faced, putting two more Husker runs on the board.
An error by senior shortstop Riley Bertram gave Nebraska its fourth run of the inning, and the Huskers earned a comfortable 13-6 lead.
The Wolverines mounted a small rally late, with three runs in the final two innings, but a groundout to Matthews dashed all hopes of a comeback.
Michigan doubled Nebraska’s hit total, with 16 to the Huskers’ eight, yet nevertheless fell to its first conference loss of the season.
The win improves Nebraska’s record to 9-11 on the year, and it faces Michigan again at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday