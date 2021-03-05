For the first time in over a year, the Nebraska baseball team took the field, this time in Round Rock, Texas against Purdue.
In heartbreaking fashion, Purdue senior catcher Zac Fascia knocked in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Huskers 6-5.
Husker junior pitcher Cade Povich struggled in his first action of the season, making it to the fourth inning before being pulled for sophomore pitcher Braxton Bragg. Povich was pulled after giving up a base hit in the top of the fourth inning.
Bragg had a fantastic day on the mound, setting a career high with four innings pitched while allowing zero earned runs. His velocity was much improved from last year, and he overpowered hitters with his fastball-slider combination, a regimen which led to six strikeouts.
Senior pitcher Max Schreiber was called in to replace Bragg and Purdue found success at the plate as a result. Just a season after posting the lowest ERA on the team, he surrendered two runs in the final two innings and was credited with the loss.
“He was on attack throwing all his pitches for a strike, he gave us a hold and a chance to win late in this game,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “We hand the ball to Schreiber who’s probably our second-best pitcher over the past year, and they found a way to get it done.”
Freshman infielder Max Anderson impressed in his Husker debut, getting the scoring started with a solo home run in his first collegiate at-bat. The Millard West graduate finished the day 3-for-5.
Fellow freshman second baseman Brice Matthews impressed on defense, and recorded the Husker’s first hit of the season on a ground ball back up the middle.
“Max obviously started off with the bang and found the barrel a couple times, and he’s continued to get better defensively,” Bolt said. “Everyone knows Brice is a good athlete and he made a big play to start the ninth showing no fear.”
An inability to convert with runners in scoring position ultimately doomed the Huskers in game one against Purdue. Nebraska was miserable, going 0-for-8, leaving 13 runners on the base by the end of the game.
Senior outfielder Joe Acker and junior infielder Cam Chick both made plays with the bat in their hands going 5-for-8 between them, with two home runs and three RBIs.
The Huskers threatened in each of the first three innings and only managed to plate one run, leaving two runners on each inning. In the sixth inning, Chick left the bases loaded with a flyout to left, allowing Purdue to fight and claw their way back in the game.
In the end, Nebraska couldn’t piece together that one big hit needed to give it the insurance required to prevail.
“We did a lot of pretty things and did a good job battling back in the game but at the end of the day Purdue did a better job with two strikes,” Bolt said. “We punched out 16 times which is far times many, and in several of those instances all we had to do was put the ball in play.”
While the scoreboard displays a loss, Nebraska’s offense showed the explosiveness it promised coming into the season. The Huskers had three home runs and 15 total hits, and every Husker starter reached base at least once.
“We have a good collection of hitters but we need to be a team, 15 hits and only five runs that’s just not good enough,” Bolt said. “Far too many empty at bats in this game, we need to have a great approach when necessary.”
Nebraska (0-1) will take on Purdue (1-0) tomorrow in a doubleheader, the first game beginning at 10 a.m. with the second starting 45 minutes after. Senior pitcher Chance Hroch starts game 1 and junior pitcher Shay Schanaman will start for the second game for the Huskers as both games can be found on BTN+.