Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Rutgers, a team down a run to start the eighth inning.
Junior pitcher Cam Wynne struggled coming out the bullpen and proceeded to give up a four-run frame, pushing the Scarlet Knights to a 9-4 victory over Nebraska on Friday.
Nebraska struck first in the game after a leadoff walk by senior outfielder Joe Acker to begin the bottom half of the first frame. A bunt laid down by senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark led to an errant throw from junior pitcher Harry Rutkowski and the Huskers grabbed a 1-0 lead.
A disastrous third inning began with yet another walk issued by Nebraska junior pitcher Cade Povich, who then gave up a single to freshman infielder Jordan Sweeney. RBI singles from sophomore infielder Chris Brito and freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko put Rutgers up 2-1.
The bottom half of the third inning saw Lasko lay out for a line drive in centerfield, but he came up short, which allowed Acker to round the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Solid outings from both starters saw the game stay even through the middle innings as Nebraska continued its woeful hitting from last weekend.
Senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark gave Nebraska a 3-2 lead on a solo home run to begin the fifth inning, shifting the momentum to the Huskers’ side. Later in the frame, freshman infielder Max Anderson just missed a long ball, as Rutgers made the catch to end the inning.
Junior Jake Bunz relieved Povich to start the sixth inning, and threw two shutout innings. However, when he came out to start the eighth he walked the leadoff batter, leading Wynne to relieve the left hander.
Rutgers loaded the bases on a subsequent hit-by-pitch and walk as Wynne struggled to find the strike zone early. After he hit his second batter of the inning, the Scarlet Knights tied the game at three with still no one out.
A sacrifice fly and a double off the bat of senior infielder Kevin Welsh put Rutgers in the driver seat, now holding a 5-3 advantage. A single off the glove of Wynne plated another run as the lead extended to three and Wynne was relieved by senior pitcher Max Schreiber.
With nothing doing for the Huskers in response to the big inning, the Scarlet Knights returned to the plate and poured on three more insurance runs to bolster their lead to 9-3. An infield single kicked the frame off, as junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach made a fantastic back hand, but spiked the throw.
More mistakes came, as freshman infielder Brice Matthews pulled off second base on a potential double play ball to give Rutgers baserunners again with one out. A ball deflecting off the glove of Schreiber loaded the bases and the Scarlet Knights cashed in.
As the third batter of the night was hit, Rutgers got another run followed by an RBI single from freshman outfielder Evan Sleight. Welsh delivered a sacrifice fly to total three runs in the innings and push the lead to 9-3.
The Huskers fought back in the bottom half of the inning after getting first and second with nobody out, only getting one across on a sacrifice fly from Hallmark. A comeback attempt ultimately fell short as Nebraska dropped the series opener 9-4.
Nebraska will do battle with Rutgers once again tomorrow with first pitch at approximately 4:00 p.m.. Senior pitcher Chance Hroch will take the mound for the Huskers, while senior pitcher Ben Wereski will throw for the Scarlet Knights.