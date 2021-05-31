Nebraska baseball learned its postseason fate on Monday morning. The Huskers will head to the Fayetteville Regional after securing the Big Ten’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
It appears to be a formidable draw for the Big Ten Champions as Nebraska will be in the same region as Arkansas, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The Razorbacks finished the year as the SEC champions and completed a 45-10 regular season. Arkansas is managed by former Nebraska head coach Dave Van Horn.
Nebraska will open play against Northeastern, while Arkansas will take on the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Northeastern won the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament over North Carolina-Wilmington in a thrilling 11-10 victory in extra innings. The Huskies finished the year with a 36-10 record and won a game over then-nationally ranked Wake Forest.
NJIT received the America East Conference’s automatic bid after finishing the conference tournament unbeaten. Although the final day of the conference tournament was canceled due to weather, NJIT lifting the trophy on the tournament's final day means that the Fayetteville Regional features four conference champions.
Nebraska finished the year 31-12 and was ranked as the No. 32 seed heading into the postseason by the selection committee. No nonconference games hurt the Huskers’ case heavily after a lopsided RPI and low strength of schedule, two metrics the selection committee relies on heavily to seed teams.
The Huskers will open the Fayetteville Regional on Friday against Northeastern at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN3.