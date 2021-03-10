Coming off of a series win against fellow conference-mate Purdue, the Nebraska baseball team ended the weekend tied atop the Big Ten.
Spots 1-9 in the batting order came to play for second-year head coach Will Bolt, getting help from a pitching staff that only allowed eight runs all weekend.
Freshman infielder Max Anderson came into the season with a bang as his first career at-bat was a home run. The Millard West product put on a performance that set not only Bolt, but the entire Big Ten to attention.
“We haven’t seen him let any situation get too big for him since he’s been here,” Bolt said in a press conference Wednesday. “Throwing those guys in the fire and seeing them respond the way they did was very impressive.”
Freshman infielders Brice Matthews and Jack Steil also had big weekends in their first games. Matthews drove a ball down the line for a bases-clearing double on Saturday, and Steil had a two-run home run on Sunday to give Nebraska insurance deep in the game.
Junior two-way player Jaxon Hallmark shone on the mound against the Boilermakers, forcing a crucial double-play ground ball to end the eighth inning after allowing runners on first and third. Without fans at a neutral site Round Rock, Texas this past weekend, the Texas native brought the energy to help Nebraska close out a series victory.
“Jaxon is unquestionably our sparkplug being he’s the most vocal guy and always getting players fired up,” Bolt said. “He’s never going to be worried about the moment or failing and we had no hesitation at all putting him in the game late.”
Junior pitcher Shay Schanaman threw six shutout innings against Purdue in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Coming exclusively out of the bullpen his first two years, he allowed only one hit in his first career start for the Huskers, something Schanaman attributed to preparation.
“It’s all in the preparation during the days leading up, getting your work in now knowing which days I pitch,” Schanaman said at Wednesday’s press conference. “You have to pound the zone and throw strikes, so not a whole lot changes on the mound for me.”
A year after the season was canceled due to COVID-19, Schanaman says he has fallen in love with the game again, and found the reason why he plays along with it. Knowing the season can be taken at any time without any say, he isn’t taking anything for granted.
“I feel like I kind of found a new love for the game, being away from it for such a long period of time,” Schanaman said. “Just cherishing every moment we get with each other on the field has brought about a whole new perspective.”
Nebraska will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota next weekend where it will play its Big Ten pod games against Ohio State and Iowa at a neutral site. The Huskers play the Buckeyes on Friday at 3:00 p.m. to open up the weekend series, which can be viewed on BTN+.