The rough start to the season continued for Nebraska baseball, dropping the final game of the series 5-3 to No. 17 TCU.
TCU started strong offensively in the game, putting its first two runners on base. Freshman first baseman David Bishop drove the first run of the game home on a right field single, putting TCU up 1-0 with his fourth RBI of the weekend.
Facing the threat of more runs, senior pitcher Dawson McCarville and the Nebraska defense got just what they needed. TCU senior second baseman Gray Rodgers flied out to senior center fielder Cam Chick, whose throw back to second base beat Bishop, ending the inning with an unconventional double play.
Sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews provided a spark for the Nebraska offense in the top of the third inning. Matthews led off the inning with a double, and scored on a line drive single by junior right fielder Leighton Banjoff to tie the game at one.
TCU reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third inning, though. Sophomore third baseman Brayden Taylor reached base after drawing a walk from a 2-2 count. With two outs and Taylor on first, Rodgers delivered a huge hit to drive him home. His double bounced past freshman left fielder Gabe Swansen, giving Taylor ample time to score from first and the Horned Frogs a 2-1 lead.
The Horned Frogs extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore center fielder Elijah Nunez’s leadoff hit was just out of reach of the diving Chick, giving him a leadoff triple. Nunez reached home plate the very next at bat, a single by sophomore right fielder Luke Boyers. A Taylor double down the right field line plated Boyers, and TCU took a 4-1 lead.
A wild pitch put Taylor on third, where he would score on a groundout to extend the lead to 5-1.
Matthews continued to be a bright spot in the Husker offense, hitting a solo home run in the top of the seventh, trimming the lead to 5-2.
Nebraska chipped back at the lead in the top of the eighth. Senior catcher Griffin Everitt got on base with a leadoff single, and made his way to third after a passed ball and a groundout. Chick plated Everitt with a sharply hit fly ball to left field, where TCU sophomore left fielder Porter Brown made an impressive catch while Everitt tagged and scored.
The Nebraska bullpen continued its strong hold on TCU’s bats, getting its second straight three-up, three-down inning to give Nebraska a chance in the top of the ninth.
The final frame started promising for Nebraska. Freshman designated hitter Josh Caron led off the inning with a single. The potential tying run, freshman pinch hitter Garrett Anglim also singled, giving the Huskers life.
TCU sophomore closer River Ridings retired the next two batters, facing Nebraska with its final out.
Banjoff singled, keeping the rally alive with Everitt next up at the plate. Everitt had been Nebraska’s most reliable hitter all game, going 3-of-4 entering the final at-bat. He hit a dribbler down the third base line, and was called out at first after a tight play.
Nebraska manager Will Bolt was irate, believing Everitt to be safe, and gave the umpire an earful. Bolt was promptly ejected.While there was merit to Bolt’s pleas, the game had already ended, meaning Bolt will serve his ejection at Nebraska’s next contest.
Nebraska next faces Northwestern State at 11 a.m. on March 4.