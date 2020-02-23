Nebraska baseball lost its fourth straight game on Saturday in a 4-2 defeat against San Diego State. The loss dropped the Huskers to 1-4, while the Aztecs improved to 5-1.
Both starting pitchers performed well early, as the game remained scoreless through five innings. Husker sophomore starter Colby Gomes and San Diego State sophomore Troy Melton combined to allow just three hits in the first five innings.
The NU lineup finally got to Melton in the sixth, scoring runs on an RBI double by junior outfielder Aaron Palensky and an RBI single from senior infielder Luke Roskam.
Gomes plunked the first San Diego State batter in the bottom of the sixth, prompting sophomore Bo Blessie to enter in relief. He walked his first two batters before a fielder’s choice and RBI single tied the game at two. After a wild pitch advanced runners to second and third, junior Trey Kissack replaced Blessie.
Kissack allowed a two-run single against his first batter of the day as San Diego State took a 4-2 lead. After the next batter struck out but reached first base on a wild pitch, a groundout finally ended the inning.
The Huskers threatened in the eighth after drawing consecutive two-out walks, but a strikeout stranded both runners. Junior Paul Tillotson worked around a one-out walk in the bottom half of the inning to keep it at a two-run deficit heading into the ninth.
Needing two runs to extend the game, the Huskers led off the top of the ninth with a single from senior first baseman Ty Roseberry. However, a strikeout, flyout and groundout stranded Roseberry and ended the game.
Gomes picked up a no decision, allowing one earned run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter in five innings of work. Blessie took the loss, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks while issuing three wild pitches in two-thirds of an inning.
Melton picked up his second win of the year for the Aztecs, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.
The Huskers return to action on Sunday when they take on the Arizona Wildcats. First pitch is scheduled for noon.