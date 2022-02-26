Despite getting its first two home runs of the season, Nebraska baseball couldn't get much going offensively, quietly ending the night with its fifth loss of the season and second of the series, 8-3.
Similar to last weekend against Sam Houston State, a mixture of poor pitching and stale at-bats put Nebraska behind early in the ballgame.
In the top of the first inning, the Huskers went down after a leadoff double by junior outfielder Leighton Banjoff, leaving a run in scoring position as they headed into the bottom half of the inning.
Senior pitcher Shay Schanaman started on the mound for the Huskers after giving up four earned runs on six hits in a loss last weekend against the Bearkats.
Lead off batter sophomore outfielder Elijah Nunez worked a walk off of Schanaman, setting the tone early. Sophomore outfielder Luke Boyers then took Schanaman deep to right field, giving the Horned Frogs a 2-0 lead.
Schanaman got out of the bottom half of the inning without giving up any more runs, striking out three TCU batters. The Huskers followed this by yet another three up, three down performance in the top half of the second. Nebraska’s batting woes came despite solid contact from junior first baseman/pitcher Colby Gomes and freshman second baseman Core Jackson.
Early in the TCU’s half of the inning, Husker manager Will Bolt made a pitching change, bringing in junior left-handed pitcher Ethan Bradford, who got the Huskers out of the inning with no damage done.
Nebraska still could not get any offense going, as sophomore pitcher Riley Cornelio got senior infielder Efry Cervantes to flyout to center field before striking out back-to-back Huskers to end the inning with the score still 2-0.
With two outs in the bottom of the third inning and senior infielder Gray Rodgers on first base, sophomore infielder Reed Spenrath doubled down the first base line. The ball bounced hard off the wall between first base and right field, scoring Rodgers and pushing the lead to three runs for the Horned Frogs.
With two outs in the inning, Bradford could not right the ship. He walked back-to-back Horned Frogs followed by a shot up the middle by Nunez, scoring both runners and pushing the lead up to five. Bradford walked another batter, Boyer, before finally getting out of the inning on a line-out to Chick in left field.
Nebraska finally found some leadership on offense in the fourth inning, as sophomore third baseman Max Andersen singled on a blooper to left center with one man out. Chick then stepped up to the plate and blasted the ball over the right center field wall, getting the Huskers on the board, 5-2.
With the momentum moving in its direction and another pitching change, Nebraska got out of the bottom half of the fourth with zero runs scored. Junior relief pitcher Mason Ornelas got senior infielder Tommy Sacco to ground into Jackson with a man on third, who chose to gun down freshman infielder David Bishop at home, keeping the deficit at three runs for the Huskers.
In the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs and Bishop on first, Rogers doubled through the gap between first and second base, scoring Bishop and pushing the score to 6-2. In the midst of the play, Rodgers tried for a triple before Everitt threw him out, ending the inning.
Graduate student pitcher Tommy Vail came in to relieve Cornelio in the seventh inning. Cornelio had a stellar afternoon, striking out seven batters while walking none. After getting two consecutive Huskers to ground out, Gomes homered to left field, the second of the night and season for the Huskers.
Jackson followed up the Gomes homerun with his first hit of the season on a double down the third base line before a Cervantes groundout ended the top half of the seventh.
Coming in to relieve in the seventh inning, freshman left-handed pitcher Jackson Brockett gave up loaded bases with only one out, forcing yet another pitching change by Bolt as he turned to senior pitcher, Tyler Martin.
Put in a tough situation with the bases loaded, Brockett could not stop the TCU offense as a single from Nunez scored two more Horned Frogs, regaining their five run lead, 8-3. Brockett ended the innings on two flyouts after walking their 10th batter of the game.
In the eighth and ninth innings, Nebraska could not get a hit, losing the ballgame 8-3, dropping its fifth game in the last two weeks and falling to a miserable 1-5 on the season.
The Huskers had five hits in the game compared to TCU’s nine, while the Horned Frogs also had 11 men left on base.
The Huskers return to action tomorrow afternoon against TCU in Arlington for the third and final game of the series at 1 p.m.