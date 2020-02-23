Arizona came out on top in a hard-fought affair as it claimed a 3-2 victory over Nebraska. Junior Blake Paugh launched two home runs and drove in all three of Arizona’s runs against the Huskers on Sunday afternoon at Tony Gwynn Stadium as Nebraska fell to 1-5 on the season.
Nebraska sophomore Cade Povich took the mound for his second start of the year as he logged 5.2 innings, allowing three runs while striking out eight and walking only one. Sophomore Kyle Perry hurled 2.1 hitless innings before junior Max Schreiber held Arizona scoreless in the final inning to wrap up the pitching for the Huskers.
Nebraska was stifled offensively as it was held to only three hits. Sophomore Cam Chick, senior Ty Roseberry and freshman Leighton Banjoff were responsible for those three hits.
Freshman Chandler Murphy started the game for the Wildcats and he picked up the win, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing one unearned run as he struck out seven. Freshman Blake Peyton allowed one run during his 1.2 innings of work while senior Vince Vannelle grabbed the save, allowing no baserunners in two innings pitched while striking out two to end the game.
Senior Joe Acker drove in Banjoff with a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game in the bottom of the second to make it 1-0 Nebraska before Paugh launched a home run in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. Paugh then hit his second home run of the game in the top of the sixth, driving a two-run shot over the wall to make it a 3-1 game in Arizona’s favor. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Chick blasted a lead-off home run to cut the lead to 3-2 before Nebraska went down in order to end the game in the ninth inning.
Nebraska ends its stint in San Diego after losing three straight games over the weekend and will return home to Lincoln to prepare for its next road trip to Tempe, Arizona. The Huskers will take on Arizona State in a three-game series beginning Friday night at 7:30 p.m.