After both teams took a game apiece in the conference-opening series, Michigan claimed the series victory with a wire-to-wire 6-1 victory over Nebraska baseball on Sunday.
Just like it had in the first two games this series, Michigan struck first.
That was not due to lack of chances for Nebraska, who loaded the bases in the first inning. Two walks and a fielder’s choice filled the bases up, but freshman designated hitter Josh Caron struck out swinging to keep the Huskers off the board.
Michigan jumped ahead in the next inning. Junior catcher Jimmy Obertop led the inning off with a single, and made it to second after a walk. Senior shortstop Riley Bertram drilled a double to the right field corner, putting a run across the plate for the Wolverines.
Junior designated hitter Jordon Rogers hit a strategically placed groundout to score a runner from third, and Michigan took an early 2-0 lead.
In the first two games, where Michigan scored first, Nebraska was quick to answer the following half-inning. Such was not the case Sunday, as junior pitcher Jacob Denner retired the next three Husker batters.
Senior third baseman Matt Frey continued his spectacular series in the third inning. Having homered in the last two games, Frey completed the trifecta with a solo blast to right field, giving Michigan a 3-0 advantage.
Trailing Michigan in home runs 8-0 on the series, Nebraska finally got on the board in the bottom of the third. Sophomore third baseman Max Anderson got the Huskers’ only homer of the series and only run of the game with a two-out solo shot.
Nebraska’s hitting success primarily came with two outs, with its first four hits all occurring on the frame’s final out. However, that was not enough to inspire offense for the Huskers, with 10 runners being left on base in the contest.
One chance to get closer in the game came in the sixth inning. Nebraska freshman relief pitcher CJ Hood got a crucial inning-ending double play in the top of the frame, keeping the game within two.
Two walks gave Nebraska a chance to close the gap, but a fly out promptly ended the inning with two runners stranded.
Michigan jumped further ahead in the top of the seventh. Rogers’ single to start the inning gave Michigan an early baserunner, which turned into a loaded bases situation after a walk and hit-by-pitch.
Frey’s infield groundout gave Michigan another run, and kept runners at second and third. A passed ball during a swing-and-miss on a pitch high in the strike zone allowed another runner to cross, giving Michigan a comfortable 5-1 lead.
Freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim gave Nebraska its first hit with fewer than two outs on a double with just one retired. The new life was short-lived, and two groundouts culminated the inning.
Frey added to his RBI total with a single in the top of the ninth, giving him his third RBI of the game and his sixth for the series.
Nebraska’s final chance netted no runners in scoring position, and the Huskers finished with a mere run against a team whose opponents averaged 7.2 runs per game on Sunday games this season.
Nebraska returns to its non conference slate with an away contest at Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska.