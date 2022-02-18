Despite starting the game up 3-0, Nebraska baseball’s defense and pitching succumbed to repeated errors in an 8-5 loss to Sam Houston State in the team’s season-opening game.
Senior pitcher Kyle Perry took the mound for the Huskers as the Opening Day starter, looking to continue his win streak after finishing the 2021 campaign 2-0.
After Nebraska was retired in quick succession in the top of the first, Perry got Bearkats sophomore shortstop Anthony Mackenzie to pop out on the first pitch. On the ensuing at bat, Perry walked sophomore center fielder Clayton Chadwick, leaving one on and one out as junior third baseman Justin Wishkoski stepped up to bat.
Wishkoski grounded a ball to Husker sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews, who tagged second base but Matthews was just a second late on the throw for a potential double play. Nebraska was still able to get a fielder’s choice out of Wishkoski’s at-bat. Perry then walked junior left fielder Carlos Contreras and proceeded to hit senior first baseman Tyler Davis, leaving the bases loaded for the Bearkats with two outs in the inning.
Senior right fielder Christian Smith stepped up to the plate, looking to bring in the first run of the game for the Bearkats. After working to a fullcount, Smith struck out looking on a pitch inside as Perry worked his way out of the inning, keeping the score tied after one at 0-0.
After a walk to start the top of the second from Matthews and back-to-back singles from senior catcher Griffin Everitt and junior first baseman Colby Gomes created a bases loaded scenario. Then, freshman designated hitter Josh Caron watched a wild pitch go by the Bearkat catcher, scoring Matthews from third and putting the Huskers on the board first.
Caron proceeded to strike out swinging on a beautiful offspeed pitch by Bearkats junior starting pitcher Matt Dillard, who posted a 2-4 record in 2021 with a 6.34 ERA in eight starts. In the ensuing at bat, freshman second baseman Core Jackson grounded up the middle to the Bearkats shortstop Anthony Mackenzie but the Bearkat overthrew first, allowing both Everitt and Gomes to score to put the Huskers up 3-0.
In the midst of the chaos, Jackson tried turning the play into an extra base, getting thrown out at second and leaving the Huskers with just one out left to work with in the inning.
Husker sophomore center fielder Luke Sartori then stepped into the box for his first Husker at bat and delivered an infield single towards third. In junior right fielder Leighton Banjoff’s second attempt at the plate, another wild pitch allowed Sartori to easily steal second and then Banjoff worked his way into a walk. Bearkats head coach Jay Sirianni then visited the mound to have words with his pitcher after that walk, who then forced senior infielder Cam Chick into a strikeout.
After stranding three base runners in the bottom of the first, Perry started the second inning by walking three consecutive batters and putting Nebraska in another bind with bases loaded and no outs.
Perry tried bouncing back, as he struck out Mackenzie and held the Bearkats at bay. Then, Chadwick answered by hitting a two -un RBI single as he split the gap between first and second base, leaving the Huskers up 3-2 with Bearkats on the corners and one out with Wishkoski up to swing.
Wishkoski hit a slow rolling grounder right at the shortstop’s usual spot, but Matthews was covering second base and the hit scored Loyd from third and tied up the ballgame 3-3. After walking Contreras, Nebraska head coach Will Bolt had seen enough of Perry and made a pitching change. Bolt put in senior right handed pitcher Koty Frank, who posted a 4.94 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Huskers in 2021.
Frank's first batter, Davis, drove in another two runs on a blooper to right field, giving the Bearkats a 5-3 lead. Frank proceeded to walk Smith before getting two huge consecutive strikeouts, leaving three Bearkats stranded heading into the third inning.
Despite offense early and often in the first two innings, both teams went scoreless through the next three innings as Dillard struck out six of his eight batters on the night during this stretch.Frank stifled the Bearkats after the second inning, stranding runners in the third and again in the fifth after a nice diving catch by Jackson kept the Huskers in the game at 5-3.
Entering the sixth inning down two runs and facing a new pitcher in senior relief pitcher Cole Wesneski, the Huskers looked to right the ship on offense.
After a ground out by Everitt, the Huskers got the break they needed as Gomes hit a shallow blooper into right field that Smith tried diving for and missed, allowing for an easy stand up double with one down in the inning. Caron stepped into the box and got walked, but Jackson struck out leaving Huskers on first and second with two outs.
Sartori singled to right field, scoring Gomes, but a Banjoff strikeout ended the inning and also the rally. Frank then went three up, three down in the bottom of the 6th to keep the Bearkats in check.
Nebraska tried to get back into the game, scoring one in the top of the seventh after a triple from sophomore third baseman Max Anderson turned into a run, tying the ball game up at 5-5. In the bottom of the inning, however, Sam Houston State put up three more runs after an errant throw to first and two doubles in their half at the plate, retaking the lead, 8-5.
After a scoreless eighth inning, the Huskers tried to rally one last time, but to no avail. Senior right handed closer Lance Lusk ended the Huskers chances as the Bearkats took game one of the series 8-5 and handed the Huskers their first loss of the season.
Nebraska returns to action Saturday against Sam Houston State for a doubleheader in Huntsville, Texas at 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.