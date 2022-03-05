Nebraska baseball had its finest day of the season, beating Northwestern State 6-0 in the first half of the doubleheader and toppling the University of Texas at Arlington 8-2 in the second half.
The star of the first game was unquestionably senior pitcher Shay Schanaman, who had the finest outing of his Husker career. Schanaman finished all nine innings, allowing just three hits and no runs in his performance. Only five Demons reached base, and Schanaman fanned eight batters in the process.
Schanaman’s complete game shutout was the first of his career, and the first for Nebraska since Jake Meyers blanked Western Carolina in 2017.
The Huskers broke open the scoring in the second inning, with freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim singling to drive in junior left fielder Leighton Banjoff, giving the Huskers an early 1-0 lead.
Poor fielding gave Nebraska three more runs in the fifth inning. A grounder from sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews was bobbled by Demons senior third baseman Bryce Holmes, whose throw to first sailed high. The missed throw allowed senior third baseman Efry Cervantes to reach third after starting at first with a single.
Freshman center fielder Luke Jessen singled through the infield gap, and freshman left fielder Reese Lipoma’s throw airmailed into the Husker dugout, scoring Cervantes and Matthews, and allowing Jessen to reach third.
Northwestern State’s defensive woes were not finished, as a pitch careened off sophomore catcher Bo Willis’ glove, allowing Jessen to score and extend the lead to 4-0.
Nebraska tacked on two more runs on sacrifice flies in the sixth and eighth innings, capturing a 6-0 victory to shut Northwestern State out over the weekend.
The Huskers got into an offensive groove early in the third inning against the Mavericks. Matthews singled to reach base, and stole second to get in scoring position. Jessen then ripped a single to left field, scoring Matthews for the game’s first run. Sophomore third baseman Max Anderson started his huge day by smacking a hit to right center field, scoring Jessen and reaching third on a triple.
Anderson had his best performance this season, going 4-5 in the game with two RBIs against the Mavericks.
Senior catcher Griffin Everitt plated Anderson on a single, extending the early Husker advantage to 3-0.
An opportunity to lengthen the lead occurred in the fifth inning, with singles by Cervantes, Anderson and Matthews loading the bases with just one out. Everitt’s groundout scored Cervantes, but Banjoff struck out to finish the frame.
The Mavericks inched closer in the sixth. A single and a walk put two men on base with only one out. Junior designated hitter Steven Saunders notched a base hit through the massive gap in right center field created by the Husker defensive shift, putting the first Maverick run across the plate. Senior first baseman Oscar Ponce scored another on a ground out, and Husker senior starting pitcher Dawson McCarville’s day was done on the mound.
Senior pitcher Tyler Martin struck out the next batter to end the inning with the lead cut to 4-2.
The lead remained 4-2 heading into the ninth inning, where Nebraska watched its lead slip away yesterday. The ninth inning woes were avenged in the rematch as the Huskers put up four runs to seal the game.
Nebraska got two runners on early, with a single and a hit by pitch. Freshman outfielder Tyler Palmer was brought in as a pinch runner to add some speed to the basepaths, replacing freshman designated hitter Josh Caron on first base. The Huskers instantly used that speed, attempting a double steal with Matthews and Palmer. The double steal worked tremendously, with the throw ending up in the outfield and allowing Palmer to score from second.
With Matthews now at third, junior center fielder Luke Sartori laid down a sacrifice bunt. The bunt was well-executed, with the throw to first missing the bag and allowing Sartori to reach first safely. Sartori then stole second, and reached home on a single from Anderson, giving the Huskers a 7-2 lead.
Anderson crossed home on a sacrifice fly, giving Nebraska its ultimate 8-2 advantage.
Junior closer Braxton Bragg prevented a repeat ninth-inning catastrophe, putting away the final three outs in a scoreless frame.
Nebraska now improves to 4-7 on the season, and will travel to face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday at 6 p.m.