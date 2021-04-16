Nebraska baseball head coach Will Bolt’s signature “gritty beats pretty” phrase rang true Friday night as the Huskers grinded their way to an 8-2 victory over Penn State.
A pitcher’s duel through seven innings subsided as the Huskers exploded for five eighth-inning runs to pull away for the game one win.
A cloudy day in State College, Pennsylvania turned bright early for the Huskers as they scored the game’s first run in the second inning off of a RBI single from freshman infielder Brice Matthews.
The Nittany Lions recorded a hit in each of the first three innings, however couldn’t capitalize as junior pitcher Cade Povich worked out of trouble. Penn State threatened in both the first and second with doubles, but Povich responded, ending the two innings with no damage on the scoreboard.
Nebraska’s offense struggled through the first six frames as it went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position up to that point. Six runners were left on base as junior pitcher Bailey Dees went all six innings, striking out four in a quality start for Penn State.
“Early on we left some runs out there with all of the things we usually do, we weren’t as sharp tonight,” Bolt said postgame. “Give their guy credit as he wiggled out of a lot of jams there early and showed why he’s a veteran.”
It took until the bottom half of the sixth inning for the Nittany Lions to even the game at one on an RBI hit from sophomore infielder Justin Williams. He was followed by an RBI double from freshman infielder Matt Wood, giving Penn State a 2-1 lead.
“I thought Povich was really good, two dirt balls and two two-strike hits from having a really good outing today,” Bolt said. “It was exactly what you needed to have in a Friday night type game.”
Junior pitcher Jared Freilich took over for Dees and struggled from the start to find the strike zone. He issued two walks to begin the inning in the seventh and gave up a bunt hit to senior outfielder Joe Acker to load the bases.
Another walk surrendered to senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark tied the game at two and forced Penn State to go back to its bullpen, this time junior Mason Mellott. He proceeded to strike out the next three hitters, leaving the bases loaded for the Huskers with the game still tied 2-2.
Junior pitcher Jake Bunz came out to pitch the bottom of the seventh inning, striking out two in the frame and blanking Penn State.
Holding momentum heading into the eighth inning, the Huskers poured on five runs in the top half of the inning. Following a flyout from senior infielder Luke Roskam to begin the frame, the Huskers hit three straight singles. The third was an RBI single from junior infielder Griffin Everitt to put Nebraska up 3-2.
Acker then reached on an error, followed by another RBI walk from Hallmark to make the score 4-2 in Nebraska’s favor. The middle of the order finally got going as junior infielder Cam Chick cashed in on a two-run double with the bases loaded for his first hit of the day to stretch the lead to 6-2.
The implosion from Penn State’s bullpen continued with yet another RBI walk from Roskam, his fourth time reaching base and extending the advantage to 7-2. Penn State finally worked out of the inning, but not after giving up five runs and burning through three pitchers.
Bunz came back out and erased all hope for the Nittany Lions as he tossed another shutout inning in the bottom of the eighth. Nebraska tacked on an additional insurance run, as Acker crossed the plate on a wild pitch to seal the game for the Huskers at 8-2.
The heart of the Nebraska order struggled to get anything going, as they combined to go 3-for-14 with Chick having the only significant hit of the three. As a whole, Nebraska’s offense stayed patient throughout the game and let Penn State self-destruct on the mound after working Dees’s pitch count early.
Dees gave the Nittany Lions a strong Friday night outing as he did an excellent job holding the Husker lineup in check. Doing the little things right helped them respond every time Penn State showed some life against a gritty Nebraska team.
“The game you can look back on for a lot of swing plays, but you score eight runs on 14 hits so you just have to keep coming and battling,” Bolt said. “We’re just going to keep showing up and putting the ball in play, and that’s all you need to know about this team.”
Having won 11 of its last 13 games, Nebraska maintains a hold on the top spot in the Big Ten with an overall record of 16-6 halfway through the season. The Huskers slapped 13 hits on a night where through the first two-thirds of the game, every run came at a premium.
Nebraska will face Penn State again tomorrow with first pitch at noon on BTN+. For the Huskers, senior pitcher Chance Hroch will take the mound and battle with junior pitcher Conor Larkin.